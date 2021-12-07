Linda Fay (Allison) Simmons, 74, passed away peacefully after an extended illness on
November 28th.
Linda’s family will hold private services to honor and celebrate her life.
Linda, originally hailing from the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains in Shelbyville,
Tennessee settled and spent much of her life on Aquidneck Island in Rhode Island. It was here on the island that she raised her three children, and had two distinct careers, the first as a talented hairstylist, and the second for Child and Family Services within the
accounting department.
Upon retiring she moved to Lakeland, Florida for several years,
but missing the ocean, she returned to Rhode Island for her remaining years.
Linda was the daughter of the late Charlie L. Moore and Dorothy Mills Moore of
Chestnut Ridge, Petersburg, Tn. She is survived by her daughters Angela Lawhorn of
Lakeland, FL, Lesli Marshall and her husband Chris of Lakeland, FL, her son, Robert
Williams and his wife, Katrina of Newport, Ri, 10 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren,
and her siblings from her home in Tennessee, Vick Moore, Laurie McCall and her
husband George, Julie Compton, and Keith Moore and his wife Chrissy.
She was known to be a very loving person as a mother, grandmother, daughter, and
sister as well as a true and loyal friend. You were fortunate to have Linda in your life as
she would instantly brighten any room with her stunning smile and comedic wit. She
leaned upon her Christian faith and reveled in time spent with loved ones. Linda was an
excellent cook, enjoyed painting, country music and line dancing. She cherished the
country dirt roads of Tennessee as well as the coastal ocean breeze of the Northeast. She will be sorely missed, but remain forever in our hearts; and, if you are looking to see echos of her lovely countenance look no further than the faces and smiles of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren where her striking looks are mirrored for
generations.
