Linda Fay (Allison) Simmons, 74, passed away peacefully after an extended illness on

November 28th.

Linda’s family will hold private services to honor and celebrate her life.

Linda, originally hailing from the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains in Shelbyville,

Tennessee settled and spent much of her life on Aquidneck Island in Rhode Island. It was here on the island that she raised her three children, and had two distinct careers, the first as a talented hairstylist, and the second for Child and Family Services within the

accounting department.

Upon retiring she moved to Lakeland, Florida for several years,

but missing the ocean, she returned to Rhode Island for her remaining years.

Linda was the daughter of the late Charlie L. Moore and Dorothy Mills Moore of

Chestnut Ridge, Petersburg, Tn. She is survived by her daughters Angela Lawhorn of

Lakeland, FL, Lesli Marshall and her husband Chris of Lakeland, FL, her son, Robert

Williams and his wife, Katrina of Newport, Ri, 10 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren,

and her siblings from her home in Tennessee, Vick Moore, Laurie McCall and her

husband George, Julie Compton, and Keith Moore and his wife Chrissy.



She was known to be a very loving person as a mother, grandmother, daughter, and

sister as well as a true and loyal friend. You were fortunate to have Linda in your life as

she would instantly brighten any room with her stunning smile and comedic wit. She

leaned upon her Christian faith and reveled in time spent with loved ones. Linda was an

excellent cook, enjoyed painting, country music and line dancing. She cherished the

country dirt roads of Tennessee as well as the coastal ocean breeze of the Northeast. She will be sorely missed, but remain forever in our hearts; and, if you are looking to see echos of her lovely countenance look no further than the faces and smiles of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren where her striking looks are mirrored for

generations.



