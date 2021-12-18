Joseph M. Anthony Jr., 90, of Portsmouth, peacefully passed away on December 15, 2021, surrounded by his family. Joseph was born in Newport, to the late Joseph and Helen (Barry) Anthony Sr.

“Mick” graduated from Rogers High School in 1951. He then earned a Master’s Degree from URI School of Pharmacy. He was a member of the Kappa Psi Pharmaceutical Fraternity. Joe was also the president of the RI Society of Hospital Pharmacists from 1965-66. Before retiring, Joseph worked for 34 years as a pharmacist earning the position of Chief Pharmacist at Newport Hospital.

He enjoyed bowling and belonged to a league for many years. His hobbies included collecting coins, stamps and postcards. Joe enjoyed spending time at the beach and gardening. He had a green thumb and was talented at arranging flowers for all the celebrations, reunions and holidays that he and his wife hosted. Joe wrapped presents with perfection using recycled holiday cards as gift tags. He was generous and donated to many charities.

He spent his later years watching TV, reading the newspaper, doing crosswords, sudoku and jigsaw puzzles and sorting the daily volumes of mail he received. Joe was a fierce backgammon player who showed no mercy to his opponents. Most importantly, Grandpa adored his six grandchildren and family. Joe was content with the simple joys of life and will be remembered fondly by all that knew him.

Joseph is survived by his doting wife of 52 years Edith (Sequino), two daughters, Kristin Allder and her husband Matthew, Kimberly Phelan and her husband Brendan, a son Kevin, six grandchildren Joshua, Claire, and Ben Allder; Adam, Noah and Micah (his birthday buddy) Phelan, a sister Elizabeth Marty of FL, a niece Linda Pratt and her husband Michael of TX, a nephew Steven Marty and his wife Stephanie of FL, great niece and nephew Rebecca and Cameron Pratt of TX, and a cousin John “Jack” Anthony and his wife Deb of Middletown.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 22, from 9:00-10:30 AM at Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road, Portsmouth, RI. Immediately following visitation, a graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM at St. Mary’s Episcopal Churchyard, 324 East Main Road, Portsmouth, RI.

In lieu of flowers, please donate blood, support a favorite charity, or perform an act of kindness.