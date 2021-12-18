John M. Carney, Jr. age 53, of Middletown, passed away unexpectedly at home on December 10, 2021.

John was born in Newport and grew up in Middletown. He graduated from Middletown High School and promptly began work. He started at Waste Management and worked there for over 10 years in several roles, mostly as a Route Manager. His career in transportation and logistics continued for USFoods and most recently for TA Truck Service as a shop manager. John was always a hardworking man, a loving and dedicated father to Connor, a longtime NY Yankees fan, and brought a fun attitude to everything he did.

John is survived by his son Connor, his mother Cheryl Ferreira and her husband Arthur of The Villages, FL, his father John Carney, Sr. of Middletown, and his aunt Beverly Nolan of Middletown, two uncles and several cousins.

John is preceded in death by his grandparents Loretta Ryan, Hope and William Hibbad.

Funeral services will be private.

You are invited to make a donation to the Three Angels Fund, PO Box 4003, Middletown, RI 02842, or plant a tree in John’s memory through https://thetreesremember.com/