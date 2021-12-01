James L. “Butch” Allan, of Middletown, RI, completed his final journey on November 27, 2021, after a long illness. He was 88.



Born in Chicago IL, the son of the late James L. Allan Sr. and Ann (Geerling) Walaszewski.

He was the husband of Patricia Allan for 29 years. He was preceded in death by his first wife and the mother of his children, Carol Ann(MacDonald) Allan, to whom he was married for 37 years.



He was a Navy veteran of the Korean Conflict and was stationed in Newport. settling here when he left the Navy.



He held many jobs during his early days in Newport but finally found his calling, teaching SCUBA diving to students at the Graduate School of Oceanography at the Bay Campus of the University of Rhode Island. He was also in charge of the small boat program, where students could sign out small skiffs to do their testing on Narragansett Bay. He retired from URI in 1996 after more than 33 years. He was a member of the Newport Elks Lodge and the American Legion in the state of Maine.

He is survived by his wife Patricia, and his children; sons, Ronald Allen and his wife Patricia and James R. Allan, both of Portsmouth, RI, daughters, Laurie Allan of Middletown and Dana Silvia and Cheryl Medeiros of Newport, and April Souza of Fall River, MA. He is also survived by his two stepchildren; Beth Corriveau of Ellenton, FL, and David Powers of Raleigh, NC.



He also leaves nine grandchildren; Lily Allan, Michael Allan, Kirt and Scott Medeiros, Ryan, Amber Potter, Ayla Andreozzi, Sunnie Souza, and Samantha Silvia, and five step-grandchildren; Jessica Britto, Zachary Hix, Ryan, Sean, and Evan Powers. In addition, he leaves six great-grandchildren; Michael, Mason, Isaiah, Aubree Mae, Austin, and Hazel May.

In addition to his parents and his first wife, he was preceded in death by his sister, Dora Anne Scudder and his brother Douglas Allan, both from Michigan



Per Butch’s request, calling hour are omitted and burial will be private.