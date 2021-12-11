Gerald O’Connell, 83, of Bristol, Rhode Island, passed away on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, At Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston.

He was the beloved husband of Carol (Graeber) O’Connell for 60 years.

Gerald was born October 13, 1938, in Salem, MA, and raised in Marblehead, MA. He attended St. John’s Preparatory School in Danvers, MA and graduated from UMASS Amherst with a business degree.

From there, he went to Officer’s Candidate School in Newport, RI and was commissioned as an Ensign in the US Navy in February of 1962. He served aboard the USS John S. McCain, DL-3 in Hawaii, the USS Somersworth in New London, CT as an Executive Officer and Officer in Charge of Boat Support Unit 2 in Little Creek, VA.

After the military, he owned and operated Argosy Travel in Vernon, CT for 20 years. During that time, he was on the Board of Directors at the Rockville General Hospital, which later became Eastern Conn Health Network. He was also a member, for 30 years, of the Exchange Club of Rockville, (past president) and the Rockville Elks Club.

In 2002, he retired and moved to Bristol, RI and Fort Pierce, FL. In Bristol, he served as President of his condo association for many years and was a member of the Bristol Yacht Club. He was an avid sailor and life-long boat lover, cruising extensively in New England, the Caribbean and Florida waters.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Carol, and his children; Todd O’Connell and his wife Amy, of Boston, MA, Erin Langton of Medfield, MA, Blakney Ciccolo and her husband Tony of Sudbury, MA and 8 Grandchildren: Carly and Taylor O’Connell, Cal Given, Troy and Elli Langton, Tate, Brett and Caprice Ciccolo. He was the brother of Paul O’Connell of Deerfield, NH.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend visiting hours on Thursday December 16, 2021, from 4-7 pm at Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road in Portsmouth, RI.

A Celebration of his life will be held on Friday December 17, 2021 at 11:00 am in St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 525 Broadway in Newport.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lutheran Church, or to the ALS Association Massachusetts Chapter, 685 Canton Street Suite 103, Norwood, MA 02062 or to the Joslin Diabetes Center, 1 Joslin Place, Boston, MA 02215.