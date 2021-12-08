Francis J. Clay, age 77, of Middletown, Rhode Island, passed away peacefully on November 27, 2021 at Hope Hospice Inpatient Center in North Providence, Rhode Island with his daughter, Lisa, by his side.

Francis was born in Newburgh, NY to Francis B. Clay and Mary Louise Roberts. He grew up in Middletown and Portsmouth Rhode Island. He graduated from Rogers High School in 1964. Francis was known to everyone as Frank. After graduating, Frank spent time in the Navy Reserves. He was a member of the Carpenters and Joiners Union. He loved to work with his hands. He was a jack of all trades and master of every trade that he pursued. Frank worked for Wick’s Nursery in Portsmouth for many years and as a result, was inspired to move to Kentucky to start a nursery of his own, called Windy Hill Nursery of Fairfield, Kentucky. After living in Kentucky, Frank and his family relocated to Jamestown, Rhode Island where they spent 20 years. Upon his return, Frank went to work for Inn on the Harbor in Newport, Rhode Island as the maintenance man and retired as chief engineer for the Grand Islander Nursing Center of Middletown, Rhode Island. Frank loved cars and went on to build two hot rods of his own. Frank’s passions were fine woodworking, cooking, wine-making, gardening, hot rods, his friends and his family. Frank was never afraid of a good joke or a cold beer. He was a kind man and will be missed by many.

Francis is survived by his daughter, Lisa Clay; and granddaughter, Danielle Clay, both of Middletown, Rhode Island and formally Cape Coral, Florida.

Francis is preceded in death by his parents, Francis B. Clay and Mary Louise Roberts, and his son, Francis J. Clay Jr. Francis is also preceded in death by the love of his life, Nancy Clay.

A Memorial Service will be held in his honor on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 10:00AM at the Calvary Baptist Church, 4 Ludlow Terrace, Middletown with reception to follow. Burial will be private at St. Mary’s Churchyard in Portsmouth.

