The Newport Art Museum today announced its acceptance of 69 artists into The Newport Biennial 2022 exhibition, which will be on view from January 8 – May 29, 2022.

For over 30 years, The Newport Biennial (formerly known as the Newport Annual Members’ Juried Exhibition) has been a highly anticipated event by artists, curators, and collectors in Rhode Island and beyond. This fall, 284 individual artists submitted 850 individual works of art to be reviewed by juror Dr. Kimberli Gant, the McKinnon Curator of Modern & Contemporary Art at the Chrysler Museum. The resulting exhibition will showcase an eclectic, regional survey of artworks in various mediums.



According to the Newport Art Museum, the exhibition will show work by the following artists: Penny Ashford, Jillian Barber, Meris Barreto, Reenie Barrow, Rebecca Boxx, Nicole Browning, Wendy Brusick, Semaj Campbell, Howard Cannon, Rick Catallozzi, Diana Cheren Nygren, Nicole Chesney, Alexandra Chiou, Daniel Clayman, Birchfield Coffey, Nicholas Costopoulos, Robin Crocker, Sonja Czekalski, James Dye, Katie Dye, Deb Ehren, Bethany Engstrom, Jamaal Eversley, Natalie Featherston, Mark Fernandez, Gail Fischer, Carol FitzSimonds, Ira Garber, Natasha Harrison, Anna Hitchcock, Kathy Hodge, Peter Hussey, Erica Kane-Licea, Rebecca Klementovich, Peter Landry, Scott Lapham, Elizabeth Lind, Pascale Lord, Saberah Malik, Kristen Mallia, Susan Mead Matthew, Eileen McCarney Muldoon, Nick McKnight, Heather McMordie, Chil Mott, Paul M. Murray, Kat O’Connor, Hillel O’Leary, Agustín Patiño, Elizabeth K. Peña-Alvarez, Ponnapa Prakkamakul, Ellen Pratte, Mariana Ramos Ortiz, Suzanne Révy, Nina Ruelle, Lilla Samson, Ellen Schiffman, Janice Smyth, Derrick A Te Paske, Julie Angela Theresa, Lisa May Tobin, Carrie Usmar, Nadya Volicer, Jennifer Walker, David Weyermann, Mark Wholey, and Caren Winnall.



“I was thrilled and honored to be the 2021 juror for the Newport Biennial,” said Dr. Kimberli Gant in a statement. “There were so many amazing artists from around the region, working a myriad of different mediums. From seeing photography to painting, sculpture to performance, there is a wealth of artistic talent that I got to learn about through this process. I selected works that were dynamic and inspiring, as well as having a thoughtful message. It was an amazing experience that introduced me to some new, wonderful artists.”



In addition to selecting the featured artists, Dr. Kimberli Gant will also award cash prizes during an Opening Reception on Friday, January 7, 2022 from 5-7pm. Prizes include $1000 for Best-in-Show, $500 for Second Place, and $300 for Third Place.



More information about The Newport Biennial 2022, as well as the Opening Reception, can be found at www.newportartmuseum.org.

