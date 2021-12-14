Mohegan Sun announced four new arena concerts coming in early 2022 yesterday. Tickets are on sale soon for these shows. Check the Mohegan Sun Arena website here for details.

Chart-topping singer-songwriter Jake Owen brings his signature blend of traditional twang and chill-Country coastal flair to Mohegan Sun Arena at 7:30pm on Friday, February 11, 2022. Details here.

Iconic Metal legend Stephen Pearcy of Ratt, Slaughter, and Quiet Riot are teaming up for an epic night of Hard Rock and Metal music. The trio will co-headline a performance at 7:30pm on Friday, February 18, 2022, at Mohegan Sun Arena. Details here.

Papa Roach – a three-time Grammy nominee and Platinum-selling leader in Alternative Hard Rock music – makes their return to Mohegan Sun Arena in their first headlining tour in three years. Papa Roach’s “Kill The Noise Tour,” featuring special guests Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves, makes a stop at Mohegan Sun Arena at 6:50pm on Thursday, March 24, 2022. Details here.

Multi-platinum, record-breaking band Shinedown returns to Mohegan Sun Arena with special guests The Pretty Reckless and Diamante at 7:30pm on Saturday, April 16, 2022. Details here.