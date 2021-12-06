The Champlin Foundation announced today $13.2 million in capital funding to 126 nonprofit organizations serving a variety of priorities, including 17 first-time grantees. From building renovations and facility expansions to equipment upgrades and vehicle purchases, grants will help Rhode Island build back stronger.

This grant cycle builds on a round of $5.8 million in funding that was distributed in June for a 2021 total of $19 million.

Ten organizations in Newport County were awarded grants, including Lucy’s Hearth, National Society of Colonial Dames in the State of Rhode Island, Aquidneck Community Table, Boys & Girls Club of Newport County, Flickers Arts Collaborative, Island Moving Company, Preservation Society of Newport County, Salve Regina University, St. Paul’s Methodist Church, Eastern RI Conservation District.

“For The Champlin Foundation and the many grantee organizations we fund, this has been another year of navigating the complexities of the pandemic. Despite this intense time of challenge, I am heartened by the resolve of Rhode Island’s robust nonprofit community. It is encouraging to see many returning to their important pre-pandemic capital priorities,” said Nina Stack, executive director of The Champlin Foundation in a statement. “This past year has been one of innovation for so many organizations.”

Of the 126 organizations receiving funding, the greatest number of applicants came in the Social Services category, ranging from smaller projects like a storage shed for Amenity Aid to store basic care items for shelters, to larger initiatives like the work of Open Doors to provide transitional employment services to individuals with criminal records.

The first round of applications for 2022 grants will open on December 15th and close on January 15th. The second cycle will begin June 1, 2022, and close on July 1, 2022. A secondary track for campership grant applications will open in September 2022.

Since 1932, The Champlin Foundation has awarded more than $610 million to fund capital projects for Rhode Island nonprofit organizations. Its nine area of focus cover Arts & Culture, Conservation & Parks, Education, Health, Historic Preservation, Libraries, Social Services, Welfare of Animals, and Youth Services. For more information visit www.ChamplinFoundation.org.