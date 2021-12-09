Castle Hill Inn will be hosting a special Winter Guest Chef Dinner on Friday, December 17th.

The evening will feature a collaboration between Chef Louis Rossi of Castle Hill Inn and Chef Jacob Jasinski of The Chanler at Cliff Walk as a special way to celebrate the holidays in Newport.

The menu will feature both black and white truffles, wagyu beef, and venison – all paired with distinct and noteworthy Italian wines. 

The menu price is $300 per person, inclusive of all food, wine pairings, tax, and service fee. Dinner will start at 6:30 pm that evening.

Reservations can be made online for groups of two and four, where guests will be seated at their own table for the five-course meal. Reservations and payment must be made in advance, with a three-day cancellation policy, as this is a very limited availability event.

