Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty announced the sale today of ‘Beacon Rock’ at 147 Harrison Avenue in Newport.

This architecturally significant oceanfront estate sold for $23,000,000.

Commodore Edwin D. Morgan, cousin of J.P. Morgan, commissioned architect Stanford White from the renowned architectural firm of McKim, Mead & White of New York, to design a residence in 1887. The resulting residence with ionic marble colonnades and the balanced, matching temple-like facades, took over three years to complete. Morgan summered at ‘Beacon Rock’ for thirty years. He served as commodore of the New York Yacht Club and owned several of the America’s Cup defenders, which he kept at ‘Beacon Rock’. The landscaped grounds were originally designed by Frederick Law Olmsted, who designed Central Park and the emerald-necklace park system in Boston.

David Huberman, listing broker stated, “Beacon Rock is a masterpiece of distinguished architects, McKim, Mead & White and has been considered by many to be one of the most iconic residences on the East Coast.”

This is the second significant estate to sell this month in Newport, ‘Ocean View’ on Bellevue Avenue sold for $16 million on December 2.