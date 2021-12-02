Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty today announced the sale of “Ocean View”, which is located at 662 Bellevue Avenue in Newport. The oceanfront estate sold for $16,000,000.

The seller was represented by David Huberman and Tina Wiley of Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty. The buyer was represented by Kate Kirby Greenman of Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty.

Gustave White Sotheby’s provides the following description of the property;