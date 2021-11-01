Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this week.

This story may be updated as we learn about additional events or listings. Have an event you’d like to see added to this list or a future list? Add it to our event calendar.

Note: An event or performance may change at any time due to weather or COVID-19. We encourage you to check with event hosts regarding updates/status of events.

Monday, November 1

Things To Do

6 pm – All Saints Day at St. John the Evangelist Church

Live Music & Entertainment

Fastnet: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm

City & Government

Tuesday, November 2

Special election in Portsmouth, Senate District 3, Central Falls, and Pawtucket

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Celtica – Music Bingo at 7:30 pm

JPT Film & Event Center (In Theatre) – Lamb at 7:30 pm

Newport Craft – Trivia at 6:30 pm

One Pelham East – Stu Sinclair from 9 pm to 1 am

City & Government

Wednesday, November 3

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Celtica – Team Trivia at 7:30 pm

Fastnet Pub – Trivia at 9 pm

JPT Film & Event Center – What’s Up Newp & The JPT present Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back at 7:30 pm

O’brien’s Pub – Karaoke at 9:30 pm

City & Government

Thursday, November 4

Newport Historical Society to host ‘Virtual Book Talk’ with Anderson Cooper

Tom Rush to perform at JPT Film & Event Center on November 4

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

JPT Film & Event Center (In Theatre) – Tom Rush and Matt Nakoa perform at 7:30 pm

La Forge – Honky Tonk Knights from 7 pm to 9 pm

Newport Blues Cafe – Erika Van Pelt at 9 pm

City & Government

Friday, November 5

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Blue Anchor Grill – Live music from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm

Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm

Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm

Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm

La Forge – Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm

Narragansett Cafe – Live music from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Newport Blues Cafe – Chopville at 9 pm

One Pelham East – Brick Park from 8 pm to 11 pm, Live DJ at 11:30 pm

Speakeasy – Live music at 10 pm

The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm

The Reef – Adam Go from 7 pm to 10 pm

City & Government

9 am – Middletown Technical Review Committee

Saturday, November 6

Butts Hill Fort to host volunteer cleanup day on November 6

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Blue Anchor Grill – Live music from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm

Buskers – Brian Twohey at 9 pm

Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm

Channing Memorial Church – Common Fence Music Presents Garcia Peoples at 8 pm

Greenvale Vineyards – Dick Lupino Jazz Quartet from 1 pm to 4 pm

Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm

La Forge – Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 10 pm

Narragansett Cafe –Live music from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Newport Blues Cafe – The Complaints at 9 pm

One Pelham East – Live acoustic music from 3:30 pm to 7 pm, live music from 8 pm to 11:30 pm, DJ at 11:30 pm

Speakeasy – Live music at 10 pm

The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm

The Reef – Jake Dyl from 7 pm to 10 pm

Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos from 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

City & Government

8 am – Tiverton Harbor Commission

Sunday, November 7

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira from at 12:30 pm

Fastnet Pub – Traditional Irish Music from 6 pm to 9 pm

Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm

La Forge – Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm

Narragansett Cafe – Live music from 4 pm to 7 pm

One Pelham East – Live music from 4:30 pm to 8 pm, Ryan McHugh from 9 pm to 1 am

Pour Judgement – Los Duerinos at 10 pm

The Firehouse Theater – Chase Ceglie Quartet hosts jazz night at 5:30 pm

City & Government