Monday, November 1
Things To Do
- 6 pm – All Saints Day at St. John the Evangelist Church
Live Music & Entertainment
- Fastnet: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
City & Government
- 11:30 am – Newport Canvassing Authority
- 3 pm – Portsmouth School Committee – Negotiations Subcommittee
- 5 pm – Middletown Town Council
- 5:30 pm – Newport City Council
- 5:30 pm – Jamestown Town Council
- 6:30 pm – Little Compton Recreation Committee
- 6:30 pm – Tiverton Harbor Commission
- 6:30 pm – Newport Planning Board
- 6:30 pm – Jamestown Town Council
- 7 pm – Portsmouth Free Public Library
Tuesday, November 2
Special election in Portsmouth, Senate District 3, Central Falls, and Pawtucket
Things To Do
- 11 am to 6 pm – Tasting Tuesdays at Newport Vineyards
- 2 pm to 6 pm – Tiverton Farmers Market
- 5 pm to 8 pm – Volunteer Tuesdays at Bike Newport
- 5 pm to 9 pm – Tapas and Tequila Tasting Experience at Hotel Viking
- 6:30 pm – Requiem Mass for All Souls at St. John the Evangelist Church
Live Music & Entertainment
- Celtica – Music Bingo at 7:30 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center (In Theatre) – Lamb at 7:30 pm
- Newport Craft – Trivia at 6:30 pm
- One Pelham East – Stu Sinclair from 9 pm to 1 am
City & Government
- 5:30 pm – Newport School Committee
- 6 pm – Middletown Planning Board
- 6:30 pm – Tiverton Planning Board
- 6:30 pm – Tiverton Litter Committee
- 7 pm – Jamestown Fire Department
- 7 pm – Little Compton Planning Board
Wednesday, November 3
Things To Do
- 2 pm to 5 pm – Aquidneck Growers Winter Market at Stoneacre Garden
- 5 pm – Steaks & Shakes Dinner Series at Hotel Viking
- 7:30 pm – What’s Up Newp & The JPT present Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back
Live Music & Entertainment
- Celtica – Team Trivia at 7:30 pm
- Fastnet Pub – Trivia at 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center – What’s Up Newp & The JPT present Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back at 7:30 pm
- O’brien’s Pub – Karaoke at 9:30 pm
City & Government
- 8:30 am – Turnpike and Bridge Authority, Rhode Island
- 10 am – Portsmouth Vicious Dog Hearing Panel
- 4 pm – Newport Beach Commission
- 7 pm – Tiverton Zoning Board of Review
- 7 pm – Little Compton Agricultural Conservancy Trust
- 7 pm – Jamestown Planning Commission
- 7 pm – Portsmouth Harbor Commission
Thursday, November 4
Newport Historical Society to host ‘Virtual Book Talk’ with Anderson Cooper
Tom Rush to perform at JPT Film & Event Center on November 4
Things To Do
- 12:30 pm – Rhode Island Red Food Tours in Newport
- 5:30 pm – Newport Historical Society to host ‘Virtual Book Talk’ with Anderson Cooper
- 6 pm – The Preservation Society of Newport County presents Lecture: Bessie Potter Vonnoh and Sculpture for the American Home
- 6 pm to 7:30 pm – The Cocktail Club Mixology Class
- 7:30 pm – Tom Rush with Matt Nakoa at JPT Film & Event Center
Live Music & Entertainment
- JPT Film & Event Center (In Theatre) – Tom Rush and Matt Nakoa perform at 7:30 pm
- La Forge – Honky Tonk Knights from 7 pm to 9 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe – Erika Van Pelt at 9 pm
City & Government
- 3:15 pm – Newport Board of Tax Appeals
- 6:30 pm – Jamestown School Committee
- 7 pm – Jamestown Fire Department
- 7 pm – Portsmouth Tree Commission
Friday, November 5
Things To Do
- Newport Restaurant Week
- 11 am – Seed Collecting Walk at Morton Park
- 12 pm – Rhode Island Red Food Tours in Newport
- 12:15 pm & 2:05 pm – Coastal Queen Fall Scenic Bay Cruises
- 3 pm – Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
- 4 pm to 7 pm – Enchanted Hour in the Mansion at The Vanderbilt
- 8 pm – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
- Blue Anchor Grill – Live music from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
- Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
- Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- La Forge – Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Narragansett Cafe – Live music from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe – Chopville at 9 pm
- One Pelham East – Brick Park from 8 pm to 11 pm, Live DJ at 11:30 pm
- Speakeasy – Live music at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- The Reef – Adam Go from 7 pm to 10 pm
City & Government
Saturday, November 6
Butts Hill Fort to host volunteer cleanup day on November 6
Things To Do
- Newport Restaurant Week
- 10 am to 12 pm – Community Cleanup with The Clean Earth Project X Newport Craft Brewery
- 10:30 am to 12 pm – Gifts from the Garden: Flavored-Infused Oils and Vinegars at Blithewold Mansion
- 11 am & 2 pm – Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
- 12 pm – Rhode Island Red Food Tours in Newport
- 12 pm to 2 pm – Beach Cleanup at Taylor’s Lane
- 12:15 pm & 2:05 pm – Coastal Queen Fall Scenic Bay Cruises
- 1 pm, 2pm, 3 pm, & 4 pm – Family Hayride and interactive petting zoo visit
- 3 pm – Simmons Farm Mozzarella Cheese Making Class
- 7 pm & 9 pm – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
- 8 pm – Common Fence Music Presents Garcia Peoples at Channing Memorial Church
- 8 pm – A Spirited Evening at Fort Adams
Live Music & Entertainment
- Blue Anchor Grill – Live music from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
- Buskers – Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
- Channing Memorial Church – Common Fence Music Presents Garcia Peoples at 8 pm
- Greenvale Vineyards – Dick Lupino Jazz Quartet from 1 pm to 4 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- La Forge – Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 10 pm
- Narragansett Cafe –Live music from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe – The Complaints at 9 pm
- One Pelham East – Live acoustic music from 3:30 pm to 7 pm, live music from 8 pm to 11:30 pm, DJ at 11:30 pm
- Speakeasy – Live music at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
- The Reef – Jake Dyl from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos from 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
City & Government
- 8 am – Tiverton Harbor Commission
Sunday, November 7
Things To Do
- Newport Restaurant Week
- 10:30 am & 11 am- Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
- 12 pm – Rhode Island Red Food Tours in Newport
- 12:15 pm & 2:05 pm – Coastal Queen Fall Scenic Bay Cruises
- 1 pm – 5 pm –Family Hayride and interactive petting zoo visit
- 4 pm – Mozart Requiem: A Concert of Remembrance at St. John the Evangelist
Live Music & Entertainment
- Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira from at 12:30 pm
- Fastnet Pub – Traditional Irish Music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm
- La Forge – Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
- Narragansett Cafe – Live music from 4 pm to 7 pm
- One Pelham East – Live music from 4:30 pm to 8 pm, Ryan McHugh from 9 pm to 1 am
- Pour Judgement – Los Duerinos at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theater – Chase Ceglie Quartet hosts jazz night at 5:30 pm
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled.
