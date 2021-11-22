The following is a list of library programs submitted by Tiverton Public Library that adults can enjoy in December. Patrons are encouraged to visit tivertonlibrary.org or call 401-625-6796 to learn more and to register.
Wednesday, December 1st, 6:00-8:00pm
Makers Meet-Up
Knitters, quilters, and crafters: come craft with us in the Community Room on the first Wednesday of every month! Whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned pro, you are welcome to come and work on your own projects while socializing with fellow enthusiasts. Get project ideas, ask questions, and share tips and advice. Must bring your own equipment and supplies.
Friday, December 3rd, 10:30-11:30am
Your Life, Your Legacy
Bring peace of mind to yourself and your family. Discover four simple steps to planning your final arrangements in advance, and receive a free personal planning guide. Presented by Dignity Memorial.
Space is limited. Please visit tivertonlibrary.org or call 401-625-6796 to reserve your spot.
Monday, December 6th, 2:30-4:00pm
American Sign Language Meet-Up
Drop in the Learning Center on the first Monday of every month to practice American Sign Language. Learn about ASL resources, learn new signs, and practice what you’ve learned with adults of all abilities!
Monday, December 6th, 6:30-7:30pm
Living Literature Presents Rising: Dispatches from the New American Shore
Reading Across RI 2020 chose Rising: Dispatches from the New American Shore, by Elizabeth Rush, for it’s statewide read and Living Literature again created a presentation to supplement the reading experience for this signature program of the Rhode Island Center for the Book. Two performers will recreate the voices and events of this non-fiction book in a 45-minute readers’ theatre experience.
Wednesday, December 8th, 6:30-7:30pm
Total Healing: The Meditation Prescription
What can meditation do for you? In this presentation, Dr. Alan Post will present the latest medical and scientific data regarding meditation and the prevention and treatment of many disease states. These include high blood pressure, heart disease, cancer, and chronic pain. He will talk about the enormous body of research on meditation as the antidote to stress.
Friday, December 10th, 10:30am-11:30am, or Wednesday, December 15th, 6:00-7:00pm
Tiverton Public Library Book Group
The Tiverton Public Library Book Group offers discussions on the second Friday of the month at 10:30am AND the third Wednesday of the month at 6:00pm. All are welcome! This month, we are discussing Mr. Dickens and His Carol by Samantha Silva. Copies of the book are available at the library for check-out.
Wednesday, December 13th, 2:00-3:00pm
Bajah’s Book Club
Love cats? Love books? Come join fellow cat fans and feline friends in the cat room at Bajah’s Cat Cafe at 137 Main Road for great discussion and great company in our newest book group! This month, we will be reading The Travelling Cat Chronicles by Hiro Arikawa. Copies of the book are available at the Tiverton Public Library and Bajah’s Cat Cafe.
Tuesday, December 14th, 10:15-11:15am
Tiverton Senior Center Book Club
The Tiverton Seniors Book Group is meeting at the Senior Center, 207 Canonicus Street, to discuss A Christmas Return by Anne Perry.
Wednesday, December 29th, 6:00-8:15pm
Movie Night: Black Widow
Join us for a free screening of Marvel Studios’ action-packed spy thriller Black Widow (2021; Rated PG-13; 2h, 14min).
