There’s rock and roll in the air this weekend with several high-energy concerts around the state. Check out some live music today!

Friday: It’ll be an all-out rock show Friday at the News Cafe in Pawtucket when four of the mightiest local bands take the stage beginning around 7PM. Bands include Sugar Cones, Ski Bunny, This Modern Bridge, and Jenn Lombari. Details here.

Friday: UK new wave rockers The Fixx, known for hits “One Thing Leads to Another” and “Saved by Zero,” pay a visit to The Narrows Center in Fall River Friday.” Fastball opens. Details here.

Friday: Maine-based Mallet Brothers Band bring their country-tinged Americana to The Met in Pawtucket Friday night. Julie Rhodes opens at 9PM. Details here.

Saturday: The Strand in downtown Providence is hosting a rock show with former American Idol finalist Daughtry and a few friends including Sevendust, Tremonti and Travis Bracht. The fun begins at 7PM. Details here.

Saturday: Garcia Peoples, an innovative jam band from NJ, made a stop in RI at Channing Church in Newport. Beth Barron opens at 8PM. Tickets and further details are available here.

Sunday: The Wallflowers play a long-awaited show at the Greenwich Odeum at 8PM. Expect to hear songs from the new album Exit Wounds. Jeff Leblanc opens. Tickets are sold out – details here.