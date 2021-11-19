Rhode Island tourism, in conjunction with over 30 hotels and resorts across The Ocean State, today announced the launch of “Hotel Month RI” this January.

Hotel Month RI invites visitors and residents to take advantage of rates up to 40% off at a wide variety of accommodations at luxury hotels, historic inns and cozy B&Bs. Bookings are exclusively available on HotelMonthRI.com and go live on Black Friday, November 26, 2021, for stays taking place January 1 – 31, 2022.



Previously known as “Hotel Week RI,” Rhode Island extended this year’s promotion to a month following the success and growing interest of its first two hotel weeks.

“Based on consumer feedback, we are thrilled to extend the program so more visitors can enjoy the state and Rhode Islanders can enjoy staycations,” said Anika Kimble-Huntley, Chief Marketing Officer for Rhode Island Commerce Corporation in a statement. “Hotel Month RI serves as a much-needed boost to tourism and we are grateful to have so many amazing lodging partners participating and ready to show guests the wonderful amenities and superior service they have to offer.”

Unbeatable deals include stays at The Wayfinder Hotel in Newport for just $69 per night, Hotel Providence for $104 per night, Avonlea Jewel of the Sea on Block Island from $100 per night, 30% off at Weekapaug Inn, and much more! In addition to discounts on accommodations, Hotel Month will also extend special offers at restaurants, attractions and activities around the state.

Participating hotels by region include the following:

Blackstone Valley

Courtyard by Marriott Providence Lincoln

Grace Note Farm Inn

Residence Inn by Marriott Providence Lincoln

Block Island

Avonlea, Jewel of the Sea

Bristol County

Bradford-Dimond-Norris Bed & Breakfast

Newport County

America’s Cup Inn

Hilltop Inn

Holiday Inn Express Newport North – Middletown

Hotel Viking

Howard Johnson by Wyndham

Lionel Champlin Guest House

Poplar House

Rhea’s Inn by the Sea

Sonesta Select Newport Middletown

The Wayfinder Hotel

Providence

Courtyard by Marriott Providence Downtown

Graduate Providence

Hilton Garden Inn Providence

Hilton Providence Downtown Hotel

Hotel Providence

The Old Court Bed and Breakfast

Renaissance Providence Downtown Hotel

Residence Inn Providence Downtown

South County

The Preserve Sporting Club & Residences

Shelter Harbor Inn

Weekapaug Inn

Warwick & West Bay

Courtyard by Marriott Providence Warwick

Crowne Plaza Providence Warwick

Holiday Inn Express & Suites Warwick – Providence (Airport)

Hyatt Place Warwick Providence Airport

Sonesta ES Suites Providence-Airport

Rhode Island tourism is proud and grateful to have collaborated with its six regional tourism partners, Blackstone Valley Tourism Council, Block Island Tourism Council, Discover Newport, Go Providence, South County Tourism Council and Visit Warwick RI for their partnership in bringing this program to consumers. Now in its third installment, Hotel Week RI launched its inaugural promotion in January 2020.

Please visit HotelMonthRI.com for the full list of offerings. Restrictions and blackout dates apply. Guests are encouraged to share their experiences on social media using the hashtag #HotelMonthRI.