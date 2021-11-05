Allen James Shers, 72, of Portsmouth, RI passed away on Friday, November 5, 2021, in Providence at Rhode Island Hospital, surrounded by family.

Allen was born in Berwyn, Illinois to Alphonse W. Shers and Blanche R. Shers. He went to Elmwood Park High School in Elmwood Park, Illinois and graduated in 1967. He went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in political science from Brown University in 1971 where he played varsity basketball.

Allen worked as a real estate broker, consultant, and appraiser for 40+ years. He was active in the community serving on many boards such as the Town of Portsmouth School Committee and Portsmouth Water Board, where he was treasurer. Allen was a board member of the Newport County Board of Realtors, Middletown Lions Club, and a past chairman of the Housing Committee for Portsmouth RI Comprehensive Plan.

Allen is survived by his loving wife Regina (Faerber), his son Kevin, daughter-in-law Kate, grandchildren Lucas and Anna, and sister Dawn Maitz.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Barnabas Church, 1697 East Main Rd, Portsmouth, RI. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Potter League for Animals, 87 Oliphant Ln, Middletown, RI 02842, or by visiting www.potterleague.org/donate

Arrangements are by the O’Neill-Hayes Funeral Home. For online condolences and more information, please visit www.oneillhayes.com.