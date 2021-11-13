Continuing its new commitment to ongoing year-round programming, Newport Classical, which recently changed its name from Newport Music Festival, announces two holiday programs this December – Newport Classical Holiday with Ensemble Altera at Emmanuel Church Chapel (42 Dearborn St.) on Friday, December 3 at 7:30 pm and Saturday, December 4 at 2:30 pm; and Handel’s iconic Messiah at the Mansion at Rosecliff (548 Bellevue Ave.) on Sunday, December 12 at 4:00 pm and 6:30 pm. Tickets will go on sale on October 25 at www.newportclassical.org. The organization’s new name better reflects its 53-year history of embracing the timelessness of classical music, as well as its current mission of looking toward the future and celebrating the diversity of expression within the artform through year-round programming.

On December 3 and 4, up-and-coming, Providence-based chamber choir Ensemble Altera presents a beautiful program for voices, harp, and organ. The program, sung entirely by women and led by the group’s director and countertenor Christopher Lowrey, centers on Benjamin Britten’s beloved holiday favorite Ceremony of Carols, alongside works by five female composers including mediaeval polymath and mystic Hildegard von Bingen; 17th-century virtuoso singer and composer Barbara Strozzi; 20th century British composer and conductor Imogen Holst; composer, writer, pianist, and collector of folksongs Elizabeth Poston; and Joanna Marsh, one of the most exciting living choral composers of today.

On December 12, Newport Classical presents a one-hour performance of the Christmas section of Handel’s oratorio Messiah, including the Hallelujah Chorus, featuring the Professional Choristers of The Choir School of Newport County, Brown University Chorus, and Providence Baroque Orchestra performing on period instruments. The magnificent Rosecliff mansion is the location for this unforgettable holiday experience.

“We are so happy to be collaborating with The Choir School of Newport County, Brown University Chorus, and Providence Baroque Orchestra as well as The Preservation Society to bring such a special musical experience to Newport for the holidays,” says Newport Classical Executive Director Gillian Friedman Fox. “Projects of this nature show the value of community partnership and we hope this concert becomes an annual tradition.”

Peter Berton, founding Executive Director of The Choir School of Newport County, adds, “Fred Jodry (Brown University) and I are so looking forward to this merry Newport offering of Messiah with early instruments and young voices, much the way Handel would have heard it performed in his day, in a gorgeous period setting. We are enormously grateful to Newport Classical for supporting this collaboration and bringing it to Newport at the peak of the season.”

“I always find that the best way to celebrate the holiday season is through the beauty of choral music,” says Newport Classical Director of Artistic Planning and Engagement Trevor Neal of Ensemble Altera’s performances. “Ensemble Altera’s imaginative programming highlights the contributions of women to the music of this season, led by the group’s director and countertenor, Christopher Lowrey. Newport Classical is pleased to present this truly exceptional emerging ensemble to the Newport community – this is certainly a must-do on every family’s holiday activity list.”

Newport Classical Holiday Programming Details

Newport Classical Holiday with Ensemble Altera

Friday, December 3, 2021 at 7:30pm & Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 2:30pm

Emmanuel Church Chapel | 42 Dearborn Street | Newport, RI

Tickets: $25

Celebrate the holiday season with up-and-coming chamber choir Ensemble Altera in this beautiful program for voices, harp, and organ. The program centers on Benjamin Britten’s beloved Ceremony of Carols, a familiar and attractive work for audiences alongside works by five female composers including Hildegard von Bingen, medieval polymath and mystic, her music is best characterized as mysterious, sensuous, and ethereal; Barbara Strozzi, 17th-century virtuoso singer and composer, whose sacred music is rarely performed; 20th century British composer and conductor Imogen Holst, Gustav Holst’s only child and student of Benjamin Britten; Elizabeth Poston, who beautifully set the text of a poem which first appeared in a New Hampshire hymnal in the late 18th century; and Joanna Marsh, one of the most exciting choral composers of today. To round out the concerts, the program will include a few well-known Christmas songs, which will include the harp and organ – a festive treat for everyone!

Messiah at the Mansion

Featuring The Choir School of Newport County

Brown University Chorus and Providence Baroque Orchestra

Sunday, December 12, 2021 | 4:00pm and 6:30pm

Rosecliff | 548 Bellevue Ave. | Newport, RI

Tickets: $75/$60

HANDEL Messiah



Newport Classical presents Handel’s iconic oratorio Messiah featuring the Professional Choristers of The Choir School of Newport County, Brown University Chorus, and the Providence Baroque Orchestra performing on period instruments. Join us for a one-hour production of the Christmas portion of this celebratory work including the Hallelujah Chorus. The newest annual Newport Holiday tradition is perfect for the whole family.

