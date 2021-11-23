Boys & Girls Clubs of Newport County turkey dinner distribution once again ran like a well-oiled machine on November 20th, as Club staff, Americorp volunteers, and board members packed and handed out bags of side dish ingredients and frozen turkeys to Club families. Stop & Shop donated 120 turkeys and groceries to the Club this year, as well as to the other six Boys & Girls Clubs in Rhode Island.

With the Consumer Price Index increasing 6.2% in October 2021 compared to the previous year, Boys & Girls Clubs of Newport County says that consumers are paying more for food and other products, making this giveaway even more meaningful.

“When there’s a crisis, our families feel it first and hardest,” stated Club Executive Director Joe Pratt in a press release. “We saw this first hand when the pandemic began, and we’re seeing now with the cost of living increase. We are happy to help distribute the most basic of needs to our families, and we are grateful for Stop & Shop’s enormous donation to this cause.”

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Newport County’s mission is “to inspire and enable all youth, especially those who need help most, to realize their full potential as productive, responsible and caring citizens.” The Club’s vision is to provide opportunities that assure success is within reach of every young person who comes through our doors, and all members are on track to graduate from high school with a plan for the future, demonstrating good character and citizenship, and living a healthy lifestyle. This school year, the Club’s goal is to ensure that its programs and services continue to support members as they recover from the pandemic’s impact on their education and well-being.