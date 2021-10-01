Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this weekend.

This story may be updated as we learn about additional events or listings. Have an event you’d like to see added to this list or a future list? Add it to our event calendar.

Note: An event or performance may change at any time due to weather or COVID-19. We encourage you to check with event hosts regarding updates/status of events.

Friday, October 1

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
  • Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center (In Theatre) – Bullitt at 7:30 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center (Virtual) –  Final Set
  • Landing – Cara Brindisi at 3:30 pm, Timeless at 7 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe – Midnight Honey from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe – Chopville at 9 pm
  • One Pelham East – Brick Park from 8 pm to 11 pm, Live DJ at 11:30 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm

City & Government

Saturday, October 2

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • Buskers – Brian Twohey at 9 pm
  • Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center (Virtual) –  Final Set
  • Landing – Jay Parker at 12 pm, Tmeless at 3:30 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe –Hyperdrive from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe – Elvis Tribute at 9 pm
  • One Pelham East – Adam Go from 8:30 pm to 11:30 pm, Live DJ at 11:30 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm

City & Government

  • Nothing scheduled.

Sunday, October 3

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira from at 12:30 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center (Virtual) –  Final Set
  • Landing – Jay Parker at 12 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe – The Night Shakers from 4 pm to 7 pm
  • One Pelham East – Ryan McHugh from 9 pm to 1 am
  • The Firehouse Theater – Chase Ceglie Quartet hosts jazz night at 5:30 pm

City & Government

  • Nothing scheduled.

