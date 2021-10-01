Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this weekend.
Friday, October 1
Things To Do
- Audrain’s Newport Concours & Motor Week
- 11 am – Golden To Gilded Walking Tour
- 12 pm – Newport Neighborhood Food Tour
- 4 pm – Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
- 4 pm – Legends & Lore Walking Tour
- 7 pm – Rhythm Is Going To Get You/Ballroom Dances at Common Fence Point Arts Wellness & Comunity Center
- 8 pm – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
- Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
- Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center (In Theatre) – Bullitt at 7:30 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center (Virtual) – Final Set
- Landing – Cara Brindisi at 3:30 pm, Timeless at 7 pm
- Narragansett Cafe – Midnight Honey from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe – Chopville at 9 pm
- One Pelham East – Brick Park from 8 pm to 11 pm, Live DJ at 11:30 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
City & Government
Saturday, October 2
Things To Do
- Audrain’s Newport Concours & Motor Week
- 8 am to 10 am – Cars & Coffee at Fort Adams State Park
- 9 am to 12 pm – Aquidneck Growers Market at Pell Elementary School
- 11 am to 4 pm – Newport Festa Italiana Festival In The Park at Touro Park
- 11 am – Newport the Artful City walking tour
- 11 am to 5 pm – Family Hayride and interactive petting zoo visit at Simmons Farm
- 12 pm – Newport Neighborhood Food Tour
- 12 pm to 8 pm – Oktoberfest at Rejects Beer Co.
- 4 pm – Legends & Lore Walking Tour
- 4 pm – Summer Outdoor Concert Series: Roanoke at Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 7 pm & 9 pm – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
- Buskers – Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center (Virtual) – Final Set
- Landing – Jay Parker at 12 pm, Tmeless at 3:30 pm
- Narragansett Cafe –Hyperdrive from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe – Elvis Tribute at 9 pm
- One Pelham East – Adam Go from 8:30 pm to 11:30 pm, Live DJ at 11:30 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled.
Sunday, October 3
Things To Do
- Audrain’s Newport Concours & Motor Week
- 8 am – RI Tunnel to Towers Run / Walk at Fort Adams State Park
- 8 am – Ocean Road 10k | 2021 at Narragansett Town Beach
- 8 am to 3 pm – AutoFest 2021 at Newport Car Museum
- 11 am – Creative Survival Walking Tour
- 11 am to 5 pm – Family Hayride and interactive petting zoo visit at Simmons Farm
- 12 pm – Newport Neighborhood Food Tour
- 12 pm to 3 pm – Seahawk Athletic Hall of Fame Brunch and Ceremony at O’Hare Academic Center
- 5 pm – Coastal Queen Sunset Cruise from Jamestown featuring Elvis Impersonator Robert Black
Live Music & Entertainment
- Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira from at 12:30 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center (Virtual) – Final Set
- Landing – Jay Parker at 12 pm
- Narragansett Cafe – The Night Shakers from 4 pm to 7 pm
- One Pelham East – Ryan McHugh from 9 pm to 1 am
- The Firehouse Theater – Chase Ceglie Quartet hosts jazz night at 5:30 pm
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled.