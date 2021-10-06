via O’Neill Hayes Funeral Home

Paula A. Deacon passed away at Newport Hospital on October 1, 2021. She was a resident of the Heatherwood Nursing Home in Newport, RI and previously the Anita Jackson House in Middletown, RI. Born in Newport on May 15, 1953, she was raised in Middletown and graduated from Middletown High School in 1971. She attended the University of Rhode Island, studying foreign languages, and was a graduate of the Executive Secretarial School in Newport. She worked as a waitress, food service worker, and Clerk-Typist at the Naval Base, Newport.

Growing up, she was a member of St. Mary’s Church in Newport and later attended St. Lucy’s Church in Middletown. Paula enjoyed spending time with family and friends, cooking, crafts, singing, playing the piano, listening to music, and praying the Rosary. She loved life and the people she met, including the many friends she made at Heatherwood and at the Newport County Mental Health Center. She had a kind heart and a generous spirit.

She is predeceased by her parents, John E. Deacon and Annette (Lambert) Deacon, and a brother Edward Deacon. She is survived by her sister Kathleen Reynolds and her husband Edward of Middletown, RI; her brother Timothy Deacon of West Warwick, RI; and her two nephews Brian Reynolds of McLean, VA, and Robert Reynolds of North Stonington, CT.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10AM on Wednesday, October 6, at St. Lucy’s Church, 909 West Main Road, Middletown. Burial will follow in St. Columba Cemetery, 465 Brown’s Lane, Middletown. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests spiritual bouquets and mass intentions.