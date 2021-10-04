Paul Joseph Pine, 81, a lifelong resident of Middletown, Rhode Island, passed away on September 4, 2021 at Charlton Memorial Hospital with loved ones by his side.

Paul was born in 1940 in Newport, Rhode Island to Manuel and Laura (Moniz) Pine.

Paul worked for the Department of Transportation for the State of Rhode Island for over 30 years, and was proud to have served as a Special on the Middletown Police Department for 25 years. He was also a veteran of the Army National Guard.

Paul is survived by his son, Andrew Pine, of Middletown, RI, and his beloved partner, Karen Fredette, of Warwick, RI. Paul also leaves behind Gloria Sanfilippo, his aunt, of Newport, RI as well as many loved cousins, more distant relatives and friends.

Paul was a familiar face to many around Aquidneck Island, and those who knew him, knew his capacity for generosity and kindness. He was a good father and a good friend, and he is loved and will be missed and remembered.

Goodnight Sandman, you were truly one of a kind.

At his request, services and burial will be private.