Louise Rosemarie Boucher, known as “Weezy” by family and close friends, passed away peacefully at the age of 71 on September 28,2021 at Rhode Island Hospital surrounded by her family. Louise was born in Woonsocket, Rhode Island on December 8, 1949 to Charles J and Claire M (Gratton) Dubuque. She is forever reunited with her beloved John Blankenship watching sunsets and walking along the beach.

Louise was raised in Woonsocket where she graduated from St. Claire High School in 1967. She moved to Middletown to start a new career at Derecktor Shipyard where she met John and enjoyed countless years of happiness while raising her two children. She worked hard throughout her life before retiring from Newport Grand after twenty years of service.

Louise enjoyed weekend trips to the Cape, going to the casino with her beloved sister, Susan, was a lover of all animals especially her cats. She enjoyed watching WWE wrestling with her grandson, and spending time with her family is what meant the most to her, especially her grandchildren.

Louise is survived by her son Robert Boucher and his wife Holly of Tiverton. Her daughter, Kristine Gomes of Middletown. Her grandchildren Jonathan Gomes, Alexander Boucher and Emma Kneipp. Her sister and best friend Susan Roque of Warren. Her nephew and godson Timothy Roque and his wife Nicola. Her nephew Christopher Roque and his fiancee Heather. Her great niece Ella. Louise embraced Amanda (Kneipp) Bryan, Robert Kneipp Jr. and Faith Kneipp as her own grandchildren.

Louise”s sense of humor, laugh, and her notorious side eye will be greatly missed by her family.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, October 4, 2021 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road, Portsmouth R.I.