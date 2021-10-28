Eileen Schultz English, 82, of Tiverton, RI, passed away on October 25th in Tiverton, RI. She was born in Chicago in 1939 to the late Henry A. and Marguerite A. (Smyth) Schultz. Eileen was the wife of the late Ernest English.

Eileen was a retired math teacher, the first female department head in her public school district in San Jose, CA. She had a zest for life: learned to drive at age 13, parasailed on a whim, won some impromptu dance competitions, and became a Gold Life Master in the American Contract Bridge League and sailed on over 50 cruises as a Bridge Instructor. A devout Catholic, a pet lover, and a generous spirit, she will be missed by all.

Eileen is survived by her three nephews, Mike of Claremont, CA, Pat of Salem, MA, and Tim of Portsmouth, RI, and her niece, Meg, of Medford, MA; grandnieces Jessicah, Samantha, Meryl, and Danielle and grandnephew Gordon, and stepchildren Judy (and Mike) and JoAnne, and their children Thomas (and Sarah), Amber, Sierra, and Jacob Ethan and their grandchildren Fiona and Kipling; and her sister-in-law Eileen of Salem, MA. In addition to her parents and husband Ernest, she was preceded in death by her brother, Robert H. Schultz, of Las Vegas in 2005 and his wife, Bev, in 2020.

Her funeral service will be held on Friday, October 29th, 3PM at Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road, Portsmouth, RI.

Memorial donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.