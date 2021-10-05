Condit Hower, 90, died at River Glen Health Care Center in Soutbury, CT on September 29, 2021, after a short illness. Born in New York City, he was the son of Dorothy (Condit) and Virgil A. Hower. His wife of 62 years, the former Barbara Fitzsimmons of Newport, RI, predeceased him.

He is survived by his daughter, Sarah (Joseph), his son David (Kelsey), his granddaughter, Gwendolyn, grandsons, Theodore and Oliver, and his brother Edward.

Condit spent almost four years in the Navy, during the Korean conflict primarily as a sonar officer on the destroyer, Lloyd Thomas (DDE 764), home-based in Newport, RI. He was introduced by a shipmate to his future wife.

He earned a B.A. from Williams and an MBA from Columbia. At Williams, he was a class associate agent, and at Columbia, was president of the public speaking chapter. Condit spent most of his business life in commercial banking in New York City and Southwestern Connecticut in business development, lending, and branch management and administration. After his long-term (bank) employer failed, he retired as a senior officer and then spent ten years in various jobs involving telephone sales, customer service and surveys, and retailing.

In Connecticut, Condit was active in the community, serving on boards of the local YMCA, United Way, Red Cross, a mental health organization, and as a youth counselor. He also managed and coached several little league baseball teams.

He and his wife retired to Middletown RI in 2001. Condit worked for the Portsmouth School Department and volunteered as a language counselor, at the Naval War College, for teenage sons of visiting foreign officers. He also volunteered at a nursing home with residence’ activities. He and his wife were members of Hazards Beach and the Redwood Library.

For many years, while residing at the John Clarke Retirement Center in Middletown, Condit enjoyed showing vintage movies (1932-1970), a lifelong interest, as well as singing in senior choruses in Middletown, Portsmouth, and Newport.

A celebration of Condit’s life will be held at the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, RI from 2-4 pm on Sunday, October 24. Burial will be private.