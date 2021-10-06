Foxborough, MA, – (Oct. 5, 2021) – Feld Entertainment, Inc. announced today that Gillette Stadium will host 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross races on Saturday, April 23 at 2:30 PM. Pre-sale begins today for preferred customers and will run through next Monday, October 11. Tickets will then become available to the public starting on Tuesday, October 12. Fans can sign up for preferred access or make ticket purchases online at SupercrossLIVE.com.

The 17-race schedule returns to its traditional weekend routing format as the series visits 15 cities spread across 13 states including California, Colorado, Minnesota, Massachusetts, Michigan and Washington. Gillette Stadium will host Supercross races for the third time after previously hosting the event in 2016 and 2018.

Storylines abound for the 2022 Supercross season as the 450SX Class continues to feature what has become an ever-expanding, deep array of talent. Three Supercross champions will be competing for another title – two-time champion Cooper Webb, 2020 champion Eli Tomac and 2018 champion Jason Anderson, as both a domestic and international “who’s who” list of competitors vie for their first title – Ken Roczen (Germany), Marvin Musquin (France), Dylan Ferrandis (France) and Americans Adam Cianciarulo, Justin Barcia, Aaron Plessinger, Malcolm Stewart and Chase Sexton.

The 250SX Class will see a return of both reigning champions – Justin Cooper (Western Regional) and Colt Nichols (Eastern Regional), while Australian super-star brothers Jett and Hunter Lawrence and Japan’s Jo Shimoda seek their first title.

Six Supercross events will also serve as the second and Premiere round of qualifying for the Supercross Futures AMA National Championship. Athletes competing in the 250SX Futures Class will be awarded points towards their pro Supercross license based on their finishing positions at these Premiere qualifying events. For the first time ever, fans will be able to preview the next generation of talent as part of the Saturday Supercross race-day schedule.

Supercross Futures Premiere Qualifying Events:

Round 2 – Oakland, Calif. onSaturday, January 15 at RingCentral Coliseum

Oakland, Calif. onSaturday, January 15 at RingCentral Coliseum Round 4 – Anaheim, Calif. onSaturday, January 29 at Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Anaheim, Calif. onSaturday, January 29 at Angel Stadium of Anaheim Round 5 – Glendale, Ariz. on Saturday, February 5 at State Farm Stadium

– Glendale, Ariz. on Saturday, February 5 at State Farm Stadium Round 8 – Arlington, Texas on Saturday, February 26 at AT&T Stadium

– Arlington, Texas on Saturday, February 26 at AT&T Stadium Round 14 – Hampton, Ga. on Saturday, April 16 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

– Hampton, Ga. on Saturday, April 16 at Atlanta Motor Speedway Round 15 – Foxborough, Mass. on Saturday, April 23 at Gillette Stadium

FanFest will feature the race team rigs, Monster Energy exhibitions, sponsor displays, photo opportunity set ups, food and beverages, plus the red-carpet styled Ride of Fame.

As the pandemic recovery progresses, Supercross is monitoring changes to government mandates, public health guidelines and industry standards and is working closely with our venue partners to adjust protocols for the safety and wellness of guests based on state and local requirements. Please monitor the venue website for health and safety policies, including face covering and entry requirements, which are subject to change. For details about Supercross Fan Wellness, please go here.