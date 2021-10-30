It was a night to celebrate one of pop music’s legendary acts when “The Monkees Present: The Mike Nesmith & Micky Dolenz Show” rolled into the Mohegan Sun Arena Friday, October 29th. The two remaining members of the band put on a memorable show for longtime fans as well as a good percentage of newbies, many of whom likely learned about the band from their grandparents.

The show featured frequent moments of nostalgia and finality – it’s billed as the Farewell Tour from remains of the iconic band. But the show was pure fun, with the audience singing along to all the hits.

The seven-piece backing band rocked through 31 songs over two sets, covering the Monkees well-known classics and a few deep cuts. Crowd favorites included covers “Pleasant Valley Sunday,” “Stepping Stone,” and the encore “I’m a Believer.” Additional highlights included “Good Clean Fun,” “Daydream Believer,” and the powerful “Last Train to Clarksville.”

What’s Up Newp’s Rick Farrell was there to capture the magic. Check out his photos below.