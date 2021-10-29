Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here’s a roundup of some of the companies that are hiring right now in the Newport area.

All jobs were posted or provided to us within the last seven days and are located within five miles of downtown Newport.

Are you a business owner and manager who is hiring? Email your job opportunities, with a link to the job opportunity (in the format you see below) to ryan@whatsupnewp.com and we’ll make sure to include you in our next roundup.

Lifespan will be hosting a Newport Hospital Hiring Event at the Wyndham Newport Hotel, located at 240 Aquidneck Ave in Middletown, from 9 am to 6 pm on Tuesday, November 9 and Wednesday, November 10.

Applicants are asked to come prepared as interviews and offers will be on the spot in some cases.

Tuesday, November 9, 2021

  • Nursing and Nursing Support Services (registered nurses, unit secretaries, nursing assistants, surgical technologists, advanced practice providers) – RSVP

Wednesday, November 10, 2021

  • Allied Clinical and Non- Clinical Support Services (diagnostic imaging techs – all modalities, housekeeping, dietary assistant, cook, phlebotomists, medical techs, guest service attendants, pharmacy techs, general mechanic, patient scheduler, physical therapists, psychiatric tech, speech pathologists, occupational therapists,  patient transporter, staffing coordinator, receptionist, financial counselor and more ) – RSVP

Current Job Opportunities In & Around Newport

  1. 22 Bowen’s – EXECUTIVE CHEF @ 22 BOWEN’S – NEWPORT, RI **SIGNON BONUS**
  2. Aldi – Full-Time Store Associate
  3. Allied Universal – Security Officer State Office
  4. Anthony’s Seafood – Dishwasher
  5. Asturian Group – Project Scheduler
  6. Atlantic Abatement Corporation – Asbestos Abatement Supervisor
  7. Aquidneck Pizzeria – Delivery Driver
  8. Balfour Beatty – Resident Specialist
  9. Bank of America – Relationship Banker – Bellevue Financial Center – Newport, RI
  10. BankNewport – Universal Bankers-Aquidneck Island
  11. Berkshire Bank – Branch Officer
  12. Bike Newport – Development Officer
  13. Bloom – Preschool Assistant Teacher
  14. BMW of Newport – SERVICE ADVISOR
  15. Brick Alley Pub – Kitchen Assitant/Line or Prep Cook
  16. BRS Construction – Carpenters – email brsbuildinginc@aol.com
  17. Cape Henry Associates – Instructional Systems Specialist-CSS Newport
  18. Castle Hill Inn – Dishwasher – Castle Hill Inn
  19. Chase Bank – Chase Wealth Management, Private Client Advisor – Market Expansion – Middletown, RI
  20. Chilis – Host
  21. Christmas Tree Shops – Seasonal Retail Associates & Stockers
  22. Claris Vision – Medical Receptionist
  23. Clarke Cooke House – Cooks, bussers, dishwashers, servers, bar staff/ kitchen staff, shuckers. Please apply in person.
  24. Clean Facilities Group – Housekeeper
  25. Coastal Medical – Medical Assistant (Newport)
  26. CODAC- LPN Medication Nurse – Early Morning ( Newport)
  27. DE Foods – KFC General Manager
  28. Diego’s – Bartenders
  29. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center – Mobile Food Pantry Coordinator
  30. EBCAP – WIC Intake Technician/Medical Technician (EBCAP0911)
  31. Family Service of Rhode Island – Program Assistant, Lucy’s Hearth
  32. Famous Footwear – Assistant Manager
  33. FatFace – Store Manager
  34. Flat Waves – Quick Service Food and Beverage Customer Service
  35. Genesis Healthcare – Registered Nurse – RN Supervisor (Full Time)
  36. Gurney’s – IT Manager
  37. GVI – Configuration Management Specialist – 2239
  38. Hatalom Corporation – Prospective Engineering Officer Instructor
  39. Healthcare Services Group – Food Service Worker/Kitchen Helper/Dietary Aide
  40. Heatherwood Rehab & Health – Receptionist part time nights & weekends
  41. Helly Hansen Newport – Retail Sales Associate/Key Holder
  42. IHOP – Server
  43. Jackson Hewitt – New TP’s
  44. KVH – Lead Technical Writer
  45. Landings Real Estate Group – Corporate Administrative Assistant (PT)
  46. Leidos – Material Coordinator Planner – Newport RI
  47. Life Connections – Shared Living Respite Provider – $16/Hr – Middletown, RI
  48. Looking Upwards – ASSISTANT MANAGER
  49. Lucy’s Hearth – Program Assistant
  50. Lululemon –Key Leader
  51. Marriott International – Housekeeper
  52. Marvel & Associates – Associate
  53. MC Squared Construction – Head Hostess
  54. MIKEL – MANAGEMENT ANALYST – OHIO ISE
  55. Motel 6 – Hotel /Motel Night Auditor
  56. Navy Exchange Service Command – GENERAL MANAGER ($20-50M)
  57. Navy Mutual Aid Association – Military Financial Education Presenter
  58. New York Yacht Club – Front Desk Agent
  59. Newport Chiropractic Center – Entry Level Receptionist
  60. Newport County Rgional Special Education Program – Anticipated: Teacher Assistant Forest Avenue School
  61. Newport Hospital –Interviewing for registered nurses, unit secretaries, nursing assistants, surgical technologists, advanced practice providers, diagnostic imaging techs – all modalities, housekeeping, dietary assistant, cook, phlebotomists, medical techs, guest service attendants, pharmacy techs, general mechanic, patient scheduler, physical therapists, psychiatric tech, speech pathologists, occupational therapists,  patient transporter, staffing coordinator, receptionist, financial counselor and more
  62. Newport Hotel Group – Call Center – Hotel Reservations – Starting At $18.00
  63. O’Reilly, Skuncik & Sanfilippo – Tax Preparer (Seasonal)
  64. People’s Credit Union – Commercial Loan Specialist
  65. Peraton – Customer Facing Undersea Warfare Range Computer Programmer
  66. Performance Physical Therapy – Exercise Specialist
  67. Petco – Dog Trainer – Apprentice
  68. Planet Fitness – Overnight Custodian
  69. ProHealth Partners – Nurse Practitioner – Skilled Nursing Facility
  70. Royal Health Group – Medication Technician – Middletown
  71. Salve Regina University – Assistant Director of International Student Services and Exchange Partner Programs – Salve Regina University
  72. SAIC – Logistics Analyst
  73. Schofield Houshold – Private Caregiver
  74. SEA Corp – Purchase Requisition Specialist
  75. Seasons Corner Market – Assistant Manager
  76. Shaner Operating Corp – Dishwasher
  77. Shining Star Preschool – Preschool Teacher Aide
  78. Sig Insurance Agencies – SERVICE TECHNICIAN
  79. Solidifi – Operations Applications Analyst
  80. SRM – Program Manager
  81. St. Georges School- STEM Department Chair
  82. Starbucks – Barista
  83. Supercuts – Receptionist
  84. Systems Resource Management – Program Manager
  85. Taco Bell –Assistant General Manager
  86. Tallulah’s Taqueria – Configuration Management Specialist – 2239
  87. Terrestris – Improv Actor for mock legal trail
  88. The Home Depot – Front of Store Attendant
  89. The Island Child Care Center & Day School – Preschool Teacher
  90. The Mooring – RESTAURANT MANAGER
  91. The Newport Collection – General Manager
  92. The Newport Experience – Line Cooks – OceanCliff Newport
  93. The UPS Store – Retail / Pack & Ship Associate
  94. Town of Middletown – Full Time Library Assistant
  95. United Parcel Service – Driver Helper
  96. U.S. Fish & Wildlife – Park Ranger (Visitor Services Specialist)
  97. Village House Nursing & Rehab – Registered Nurse (RN
  98. West Marine – Sales Associate
  99. White Horse Tavern – Server/Bartender
  100. Wyndham Destinations – Guest Services Associate
  101. Zeiders Enterprises – EFMP Case Liaison

