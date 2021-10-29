Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here’s a roundup of some of the companies that are hiring right now in the Newport area.
All jobs were posted or provided to us within the last seven days and are located within five miles of downtown Newport.
Are you a business owner and manager who is hiring? Email your job opportunities, with a link to the job opportunity (in the format you see below) to ryan@whatsupnewp.com and we’ll make sure to include you in our next roundup.
Featured Job Opportunity
Lifespan will be hosting a Newport Hospital Hiring Event at the Wyndham Newport Hotel, located at 240 Aquidneck Ave in Middletown, from 9 am to 6 pm on Tuesday, November 9 and Wednesday, November 10.
Applicants are asked to come prepared as interviews and offers will be on the spot in some cases.
Tuesday, November 9, 2021
- Nursing and Nursing Support Services (registered nurses, unit secretaries, nursing assistants, surgical technologists, advanced practice providers) – RSVP
Wednesday, November 10, 2021
- Allied Clinical and Non- Clinical Support Services (diagnostic imaging techs – all modalities, housekeeping, dietary assistant, cook, phlebotomists, medical techs, guest service attendants, pharmacy techs, general mechanic, patient scheduler, physical therapists, psychiatric tech, speech pathologists, occupational therapists, patient transporter, staffing coordinator, receptionist, financial counselor and more ) – RSVP
Current Job Opportunities In & Around Newport
- 22 Bowen’s – EXECUTIVE CHEF @ 22 BOWEN’S – NEWPORT, RI **SIGNON BONUS**
- Aldi – Full-Time Store Associate
- Allied Universal – Security Officer State Office
- Anthony’s Seafood – Dishwasher
- Asturian Group – Project Scheduler
- Atlantic Abatement Corporation – Asbestos Abatement Supervisor
- Aquidneck Pizzeria – Delivery Driver
- Balfour Beatty – Resident Specialist
- Bank of America – Relationship Banker – Bellevue Financial Center – Newport, RI
- BankNewport – Universal Bankers-Aquidneck Island
- Berkshire Bank – Branch Officer
- Bike Newport – Development Officer
- Bloom – Preschool Assistant Teacher
- BMW of Newport – SERVICE ADVISOR
- Brick Alley Pub – Kitchen Assitant/Line or Prep Cook
- BRS Construction – Carpenters – email brsbuildinginc@aol.com
- Cape Henry Associates – Instructional Systems Specialist-CSS Newport
- Castle Hill Inn – Dishwasher – Castle Hill Inn
- Chase Bank – Chase Wealth Management, Private Client Advisor – Market Expansion – Middletown, RI
- Chilis – Host
- Christmas Tree Shops – Seasonal Retail Associates & Stockers
- Claris Vision – Medical Receptionist
- Clarke Cooke House – Cooks, bussers, dishwashers, servers, bar staff/ kitchen staff, shuckers. Please apply in person.
- Clean Facilities Group – Housekeeper
- Coastal Medical – Medical Assistant (Newport)
- CODAC- LPN Medication Nurse – Early Morning ( Newport)
- DE Foods – KFC General Manager
- Diego’s – Bartenders
- Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center – Mobile Food Pantry Coordinator
- EBCAP – WIC Intake Technician/Medical Technician (EBCAP0911)
- Family Service of Rhode Island – Program Assistant, Lucy’s Hearth
- Famous Footwear – Assistant Manager
- FatFace – Store Manager
- Flat Waves – Quick Service Food and Beverage Customer Service
- Genesis Healthcare – Registered Nurse – RN Supervisor (Full Time)
- Gurney’s – IT Manager
- GVI – Configuration Management Specialist – 2239
- Hatalom Corporation – Prospective Engineering Officer Instructor
- Healthcare Services Group – Food Service Worker/Kitchen Helper/Dietary Aide
- Heatherwood Rehab & Health – Receptionist part time nights & weekends
- Helly Hansen Newport – Retail Sales Associate/Key Holder
- IHOP – Server
- Jackson Hewitt – New TP’s
- KVH – Lead Technical Writer
- Landings Real Estate Group – Corporate Administrative Assistant (PT)
- Leidos – Material Coordinator Planner – Newport RI
- Life Connections – Shared Living Respite Provider – $16/Hr – Middletown, RI
- Looking Upwards – ASSISTANT MANAGER
- Lucy’s Hearth – Program Assistant
- Lululemon –Key Leader
- Marriott International – Housekeeper
- Marvel & Associates – Associate
- MC Squared Construction – Head Hostess
- MIKEL – MANAGEMENT ANALYST – OHIO ISE
- Motel 6 – Hotel /Motel Night Auditor
- Navy Exchange Service Command – GENERAL MANAGER ($20-50M)
- Navy Mutual Aid Association – Military Financial Education Presenter
- New York Yacht Club – Front Desk Agent
- Newport Chiropractic Center – Entry Level Receptionist
- Newport County Rgional Special Education Program – Anticipated: Teacher Assistant Forest Avenue School
- Newport Hospital –Interviewing for registered nurses, unit secretaries, nursing assistants, surgical technologists, advanced practice providers, diagnostic imaging techs – all modalities, housekeeping, dietary assistant, cook, phlebotomists, medical techs, guest service attendants, pharmacy techs, general mechanic, patient scheduler, physical therapists, psychiatric tech, speech pathologists, occupational therapists, patient transporter, staffing coordinator, receptionist, financial counselor and more
- Newport Hotel Group – Call Center – Hotel Reservations – Starting At $18.00
- O’Reilly, Skuncik & Sanfilippo – Tax Preparer (Seasonal)
- People’s Credit Union – Commercial Loan Specialist
- Peraton – Customer Facing Undersea Warfare Range Computer Programmer
- Performance Physical Therapy – Exercise Specialist
- Petco – Dog Trainer – Apprentice
- Planet Fitness – Overnight Custodian
- ProHealth Partners – Nurse Practitioner – Skilled Nursing Facility
- Royal Health Group – Medication Technician – Middletown
- Salve Regina University – Assistant Director of International Student Services and Exchange Partner Programs – Salve Regina University
- SAIC – Logistics Analyst
- Schofield Houshold – Private Caregiver
- SEA Corp – Purchase Requisition Specialist
- Seasons Corner Market – Assistant Manager
- Shaner Operating Corp – Dishwasher
- Shining Star Preschool – Preschool Teacher Aide
- Sig Insurance Agencies – SERVICE TECHNICIAN
- Solidifi – Operations Applications Analyst
- SRM – Program Manager
- St. Georges School- STEM Department Chair
- Starbucks – Barista
- Supercuts – Receptionist
- Systems Resource Management – Program Manager
- Taco Bell –Assistant General Manager
- Tallulah’s Taqueria – Configuration Management Specialist – 2239
- Terrestris – Improv Actor for mock legal trail
- The Home Depot – Front of Store Attendant
- The Island Child Care Center & Day School – Preschool Teacher
- The Mooring – RESTAURANT MANAGER
- The Newport Collection – General Manager
- The Newport Experience – Line Cooks – OceanCliff Newport
- The UPS Store – Retail / Pack & Ship Associate
- Town of Middletown – Full Time Library Assistant
- United Parcel Service – Driver Helper
- U.S. Fish & Wildlife – Park Ranger (Visitor Services Specialist)
- Village House Nursing & Rehab – Registered Nurse (RN
- West Marine – Sales Associate
- White Horse Tavern – Server/Bartender
- Wyndham Destinations – Guest Services Associate
- Zeiders Enterprises – EFMP Case Liaison
