Ocean State Job Lot (OSJL), a discount retail chain with 146 store locations across the Northeast, will be hosting an in-person chainwide hiring event at each of its stores on October 26th and 27th from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm.

Candidates who attend the event can learn more about career opportunities, part-time and full-time benefits, 30% associate store discount, cash bonus referral program and opportunities for store leadership, supervisory, full-time, and part-time store positions. Ocean State Job Lot will be hosting on-the-spot interviews for all positions during the event.

OSJL says that it takes the safety and well-being of all associates and customers seriously. OSJL follows all COVID-19 protocols and guidelines to ensure team members and customers are safe while shopping and working in the store.

OSJL encourages applicants from community-based organizations. Candidates who cannot attend the event but are interested in part-time, full-time and seasonal positions may visitoceanstatejoblot.com/careers to apply. OSJL offers a competitive pay and benefits package, including flexible hours; medical, vision and dental insurance, if eligible; profit participation; service awards; paid time off; 401K; store discount and more.