Lifespan will be hosting a Newport Hospital Hiring Event at the Wyndham Newport Hotel, located at 240 Aquidneck Ave in Middletown, from 9 am to 6 pm on Tuesday, November 9 and Wednesday, November 10.

Applicants are asked to come prepared as interviews and offers will be on the spot in some cases.

Tuesday, November 9, 2021

Nursing and Nursing Support Services (registered nurses, unit secretaries, nursing assistants, surgical technologists, advanced practice providers) – RSVP

Wednesday, November 10, 2021

Allied Clinical and Non- Clinical Support Services (diagnostic imaging techs – all modalities, housekeeping, dietary assistant, cook, phlebotomists, medical techs, guest service attendants, pharmacy techs, general mechanic, patient scheduler, physical therapists, psychiatric tech, speech pathologists, occupational therapists, patient transporter, staffing coordinator, receptionist, financial counselor and more ) – RSVP

About Newport Hospital

Newport Hospital, a Lifespan affiliate, is a private, 129-bed, not-for-profit hospital offering a wide range of health care services including the Noreen Stonor Drexel Birthing Center. Since 2004, Newport Hospital has been designated both a Baby Friendly hospital by the World Health Organization and UNICEF.

Newport Hospital attains Magnet nursing recognition four times in a row. Magnet recognition is the honor, bestowed upon the hospital by the American Nurses Credentialing Center’s Magnet Recognition Program, is considered the gold standard for nursing excellence and provides consumers with the ultimate benchmark for measuring quality care.