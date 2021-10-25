Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank (Infrastructure Bank) today announced the creation of a new pilot “Regional Resilience Coordinator” position to provide dedicated technical assistance to Aquidneck Island’s municipalities to implement climate resiliency investments. The hiring of this two-year pilot position has been made possible thanks to the support of the van Beuren Charitable Foundation.

“Through our Municipal Resilience Program work with Newport, Middletown, and Portsmouth, each community has identified limited staff capacity and technical expertise as barriers to advancing climate resilience projects,” said Jeffrey R. Diehl, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Bank. “Thanks to generous grant funding provided by the van Beuren Charitable Foundation, the Infrastructure Bank will be hiring an Aquidneck Island Regional Resilience Coordinator to better facilitate strategic infrastructure investments to increase the island’s resilience to the impacts of climate change including sea level rise, storm water runoff, and flooding events. We are excited to offer this new resource and believe it will serve as a statewide model for regional collaboration.”

For those interested in the two-year pilot Aquidneck Island Regional Resilience Coordinator position, a detailed job description and how to apply instructions can be found here.

