Monday, September 27
Things To Do
- 11 am – Rogues and Scoundrels Walking Tour
- 3 pm to 6:30 pm – Jamestown Farmers Market at Jamestown Recreation Center
Live Music & Entertainment
- Fastnet: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center ( Virtual)– Final Set, On Broadway
City & Government
- 5:30 pm – Newport School Committee – Ad Hoc School Building Committee
- 5:30 pm – Newport City Council
- 5:30 pm – Tiverton Town Council
- 5:30 pm – Tiverton Housing Authority
- 6 pm – Portsmouth Town Council
- 6:30 pm – Newport Zoning Board of Review
- 7 pm – Tiverton Town Council
Tuesday, September 28
“This American Life” contributor David Sedaris coming to Jane Pickens Theater Sept. 28-29
Things To Do
- 9:30 am & 4 pm – Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
- 11 am to 6 pm – Tasting Tuesdays at Newport Vineyards
- 2 pm – Tiverton Farmers Market
Live Music & Entertainment
- Celtica – Music Bingo at 7:30 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center (In Theatre) –An evening with David Sedaris at 7:30 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center (Virtual) – On Broadway & Final Set
- One Pelham East – Stu Sinclair from 9 pm to 1 am
City & Government
- 11 am – Newport Tourism Marketing Management Authority
- 4:30 pm – Newport Cliff Walk Commission
- 6 pm – Newport Tree Commission
- 6 pm – Middletown Zoning Board of Review
- 7 pm – Jamestown Zoning Board of Review
- 7 pm – Portsmouth School Committee
- 7 pm – Tiverton School Committee
Wednesday, September 29
Get to know Gubernatorial Candidate Dr. Luis Daniel Muñoz who joins What’s Up Newp for a Wednesday videocast
Things To Do
- Audrain’s Newport Concours & Motor Week
- 7:30 am – Adult Recess Morning Edition
- 2 pm to 6 pm – Aquidneck Growers Summer Market on Memorial Blvd.
- 5 pm – Music at Sunset, September 29: The TeleDynes at Blithewold Mansion
- 7:45 pm – Adult Ballroom Dance Class with Island Moving Co.
Live Music & Entertainment
- Blithewold Mansion – The Teledynes from 5 pm to 7 pm
- Celtica – Team Trivia at 7:30 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center (In Theatre) –An evening with David Sedaris at 7:30 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center (Virtual) – On Broadway & Final Set
City & Government
Thursday, September 30
State Arts Council opens arts grant applications with an Oct. 1 deadline
Newport Democratic City Committee to host two virtual presentations on the housing crisis in Newport
Things To Do
- 11 am – Discover Colonial Newport Walking Tour
- 12:30 pm – Newport Neighborhood Food Tour
- 4 pm – Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
- 6 pm to 9 pm – The Cocktail Club Mixology Class – Hotel Viking
Live Music & Entertainment
- JPT Film & Event Center (In Theatre) –American Graffiti at 7:30 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center (Virtual) – On Broadway, Final Set
- Landing – Justin Pomfret at 3:30 pm, Timmy Smith at 7 pm
- Narragansett Cafe – Tyler Fauxbel from 8 pm to 11 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe – Spiffy Entertainment at 9 pm
City & Government
Friday, October 1
Things To Do
- Audrain’s Newport Concours & Motor Week
- 11 am – Golden To Gilded Walking Tour
- 12 pm – Newport Neighborhood Food Tour
- 4 pm – Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
- 4 pm – Legends & Lore Walking Tour
- 7 pm – Rhythm Is Going To Get You/Ballroom Dances at Common Fence Point Arts Wellness & Comunity Center
- 8 pm – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
- Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
- Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center (In Theatre) – Bullitt at 7:30 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center (Virtual) – Final Set
- Landing – Cara Brindisi at 3:30 pm, Timeless at 7 pm
- Narragansett Cafe – Midnight Honey from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe – Chopville at 9 pm
- One Pelham East – Brick Park from 8 pm to 11 pm, Live DJ at 11:30 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
City & Government
Saturday, October 2
Things To Do
- Audrain’s Newport Concours & Motor Week
- 8 am to 10 am – Cars & Coffee at Fort Adams State Park
- 9 am to 12 pm – Aquidneck Growers Market at Pell Elementary School
- 11 am – Newport the Artful City walking tour
- 11 am to 5 pm – Family Hayride and interactive petting zoo visit at Simmons Farm
- 12 pm – Newport Neighborhood Food Tour
- 4 pm – Legends & Lore Walking Tour
- 4 pm – Summer Outdoor Concert Series: Roanoke at Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 7 pm & 9 pm – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
- Buskers – Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center (Virtual) – Final Set
- Landing – Jay Parker at 12 pm, Tmeless at 3:30 pm
- Narragansett Cafe –Hyperdrive from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe – Elvis Tribute at 9 pm
- One Pelham East – Adam Go from 8:30 pm to 11:30 pm, Live DJ at 11:30 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled.
Sunday, October 3
Things To Do
- Audrain’s Newport Concours & Motor Week
- 8 am – RI Tunnel to Towers Run / Walk at Fort Adams State Park
- 8 am – Ocean Road 10k | 2021 at Narragansett Town Beach
- 8 am to 3 pm – AutoFest 2021 at Newport Car Museum
- 11 am – Creative Survival Walking Tour
- 11 am to 5 pm – Family Hayride and interactive petting zoo visit at Simmons Farm
- 12 pm – Newport Neighborhood Food Tour
- 12 pm to 3 pm – Seahawk Athletic Hall of Fame Brunch and Ceremony at O’Hare Academic Center
- 5 pm – Coastal Queen Sunset Cruise from Jamestown featuring Elvis Impersonator Robert Black
Live Music & Entertainment
- Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira from at 12:30 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center (Virtual) – Final Set
- Landing – Jay Parker at 12 pm
- Narragansett Cafe – The Night Shakers from 4 pm to 7 pm
- One Pelham East – Ryan McHugh from 9 pm to 1 am
- The Firehouse Theater – Chase Ceglie Quartet hosts jazz night at 5:30 pm
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled.