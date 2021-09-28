Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this week.

This story may be updated as we learn about additional events or listings. Have an event you’d like to see added to this list or a future list? Add it to our event calendar.

Note: An event or performance may change at any time due to weather or COVID-19. We encourage you to check with event hosts regarding updates/status of events.

Monday, September 27

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

City & Government

Tuesday, September 28

“This American Life” contributor David Sedaris coming to Jane Pickens Theater Sept. 28-29

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

City & Government

Wednesday, September 29

Get to know Gubernatorial Candidate Dr. Luis Daniel Muñoz who joins What’s Up Newp for a Wednesday videocast

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

City & Government

Thursday, September 30

State Arts Council opens arts grant applications with an Oct. 1 deadline

Newport Democratic City Committee to host two virtual presentations on the housing crisis in Newport

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • JPT Film & Event Center (In Theatre) –American Graffiti at 7:30 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center (Virtual) –  On BroadwayFinal Set
  • Landing – Justin Pomfret at 3:30 pm, Timmy Smith at 7 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe – Tyler Fauxbel from 8 pm to 11 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe – Spiffy Entertainment at 9 pm

City & Government

Friday, October 1

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
  • Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center (In Theatre) – Bullitt at 7:30 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center (Virtual) –  Final Set
  • Landing – Cara Brindisi at 3:30 pm, Timeless at 7 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe – Midnight Honey from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe – Chopville at 9 pm
  • One Pelham East – Brick Park from 8 pm to 11 pm, Live DJ at 11:30 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm

City & Government

Saturday, October 2

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • Buskers – Brian Twohey at 9 pm
  • Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center (Virtual) –  Final Set
  • Landing – Jay Parker at 12 pm, Tmeless at 3:30 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe –Hyperdrive from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe – Elvis Tribute at 9 pm
  • One Pelham East – Adam Go from 8:30 pm to 11:30 pm, Live DJ at 11:30 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm

City & Government

  • Nothing scheduled.

Sunday, October 3

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira from at 12:30 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center (Virtual) –  Final Set
  • Landing – Jay Parker at 12 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe – The Night Shakers from 4 pm to 7 pm
  • One Pelham East – Ryan McHugh from 9 pm to 1 am
  • The Firehouse Theater – Chase Ceglie Quartet hosts jazz night at 5:30 pm

City & Government

  • Nothing scheduled.

