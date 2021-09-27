The Newport Democratic City Committee (NDCC) recently announced a pair of presentations on housing in Newport.

According to Susan Taylor, Chair of NCC, the presentations come “with the idea of moving the community’s discussion forward on North End development, viewed through the lens of our housing crisis”.

“We really hope the public will come away with a better understanding of the terminology that gets thrown around – equitable development, community benefits agreements, affordable housing (we plan to spend some time on “definitions” so we’re all talking about the same thing) – and feel confident supporting measures that place the residents’ interests first and foremost in this,” Taylor says.

More information about the presentation can be found in the following press release that was provided by NDCC;

Newport’s Housing Affordability Crisis

Should government assure affordable housing for Newport’s residents? How?

Why is housing unaffordable for so many Newport residents?

What do the numbers tell us?

You are invited to join two Zoom panel presentations addressing the Housing Crisis in Newport, offered by THE NEWPORT DEMOCRATIC CITY COMMITTEE.

The discussions will focus on the role of government in assuring housing is affordable to Newport’s residents. If you’re concerned about what we do as a City to best serve our residents’ housing needs, come join us on Zoom. Registration is encouraged, but not required.

PANEL 1 –

September 30th at 7 pm, via Zoom.

This panel will focus on policy locally in Newport. What’s been happening to our housing here in Newport? Why is it so unaffordable for many residents? What does the data tell us? How do we find a practical, affordable, and equitable path forward? How can we direct new development so that it serves both residents and business interests?

Speakers include:

Marta Goldsmith, Director, Form-Based Codes Institute, Smart Growth America, Washington D.C.

Christian Belden, Executive Director, Church Community Housing Corporation, Newport

Julie Maraziti, Co-Chair, Local Advisory Group for North End residents, Newport

Register here for the first panel presentation:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1jFJeC04Ax91DeogMxZyQrTibx9cWjlsceJnTWtyS5y8/edit

Join the presentation with this Zoom link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87635592550?pwd=VkhiN0FzWmdDWGh6QWhWZnBqVW5zUT09

PANEL 2 –

October 21st at 7 pm, via Zoom.

This panel will focus on policy at the State level. What is the State’s role in incentivizing and building affordable housing? What are the obstacles to State investment in building affordable housing? What steps is State government taking to address the statewide shortage of affordable housing?

Speakers include:

Sabina Matos – Lieutenant Governor, State of RI

June Speakman – RI Representative for District 68, Bristol and Warren; Second Vice Chair of Municipal Government and Housing Committee at the RI State House; Professor of Political Science at Roger Williams University; Advisory Board Member at HousingWorks RI

Amy Rainone – Director of Government Relations and Policy, RI Housing

Register here for the second panel presentation:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1VccyTQMlSQfs0QlidAcCLcdJm0ps7GRQ42ZPdBFKntk/edit