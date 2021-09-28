In a crowded and growing Democratic gubernatorial field, the least known, and by far youngest, is Dr. Luis Daniel Muñoz, 35, who will join a What’s Up Newp videocast on Wednesday at 4 p.m.

It will be an opportunity to get to know Muñoz, a progressive who ran for governor as an independent in 2018, finishing with just 6,223 votes (1.7 percent).

So far, three other Democrats have announced their candidacies for governor — Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea, General Treasurer Seth Magaziner, and former Secretary of State Matt Brown. Gov. Daniel McKee has said on several occasions that he intends to run for reelection.

McKee had been lieutenant governor but assumed the governorship earlier this year when then Gov. Gina Raimondo was appointed U.S. Commerce Secretary by President Biden.

Muñoz describes himself as a community organizer, medical doctor, husband, and father. A graduate of Central Falls High School, Rhode Island College and the University of Connecticut Medical School, Muñoz was born in New York City and moved to Central Falls in the fourth grade.

He has served as a member of Rhode Island’s Equity Council.

Watch our conversation live below or anytime afterward.