The Rhode Island State Council on the Arts (RISCA) announced today that applications are now open for grants to nonprofit organizations and individual artists; projects for artists in education, schools and healthcare settings; folk art apprenticeships; and fellowships in folk arts and for individual artists. The deadline to complete an application is Oct. 1.

To assist in the application process, Arts Council staff members have scheduled virtual workshops and office hours throughout August and September. The online meetings will focus on best practices as well as help with budget planning. First time applicants are encouraged.

Upcoming workshop are on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 1-2:30 p.m., and Monday, Sept. 13, noon-1:30 p.m. Registration is required, and you can register for the workshop on Aug. 18, by clicking here and the one on Sept. 13, by clicking here. To learn more about joining a workshop or schedule an appointment to meet online with a staff member, click here. https://risca.online/risca-staff-assist-in-navigating-the-fy22-fall-grant-application-process/

In announcing the arts grants being made available, RISCA’s Executive Director Randall Rosenbaum thanked the Governor and members of the Rhode Island General Assembly for their continued support. “Investments in the arts not only benefit the working arts sector but improve the well-being of Rhode Islanders and are a key economic driver,” he said. He added, “The pandemic has been particularly difficult for artists and arts organizations. We encourage the arts and culture community to apply for this funding. Our staff is available to help with the application process. If you’re new to submitting a grant application to RISCA, or you just want a refresher, reach out to our staff and/or participate in a virtual workshop.”

FY22 fall grant applications are now open for the following programs:

Available to organizations, Arts Access Grants support arts and culture programs throughout the state that demonstrate excellent artistic, education and cultural value, as well as engagement with and relevance to their community.

Big Yellow School Bus provides funds to Rhode Island schools to underwrite the transportation costs for in-person cultural field trips such as live music, dance, theatre performances, exhibits at art museums, etc. Additionally, smaller grant awards are available to support participation in virtual arts or cultural experiences. (Grant applications open on Aug. 10.)

Fellowships are unrestricted awards that encourage the creative development of artists by enabling them to set aside time to pursue their work and achieve specific creative and career goals. The grants are given out in the following disciplines: Choreography Crafts Drawing & Printmaking Film & Video Folk Arts Fiction Music Composition New Genres Painting Photography Poetry Playwriting/Screenwriting Three-Dimensional Art

Folk Arts Apprenticeships are designed to foster the sharing of traditional (folk) artistic skills between a master and an apprentice, who is already familiar with the genre. The program creates this opportunity specifically for individuals who share a common cultural heritage.

Folk Arts Fellowships provide support to individual artists who demonstrate the highest level of skill and accomplishments in their craft. The folk arts are defined as those artistic practices which are community or family-based and express that community’s aesthetic heritage and tradition.

Project Grants in Education and Project Grants in Education for Individuals support artists and culture organizations collaborating with schools and other educational entities.

and support artists and culture organizations collaborating with schools and other educational entities. Project Grants in Healthcare offer matching grants for arts projects that connect teaching artists with healthcare settings.

For more information on RISCA’s arts grants, click here: https://risca.online/grants/

About Rhode Island State Council on the Arts: Rhode Island State Council on the Arts (RISCA) is a state agency supported by appropriations from the Rhode Island General Assembly and grants from the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency. RISCA provides grants, technical assistance and staff support to arts organizations and artists, schools, community centers, social service organizations and local governments to bring the arts into the lives of Rhode Islanders. Visit http://www.arts.ri.gov for more information.