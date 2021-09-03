Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this weekend.
This story may be updated as we learn about additional events or listings. Have an event you’d like to see added to this list or a future list? Add it to our event calendar.
Note: An event or performance may change at any time due to weather or COVID-19. We encourage you to check with event hosts regarding updates/status of events.
Friday, September 3
Things To Do
- 10 am – Summer Stories at the Whitehorne House
- 10:45 am – Coastal Queen Lighthouse and Mimosa Cruise
- 12 pm – Newport Neighborhood Food Tour with Rhode Island Red Food Tours
- 5 pm to 8 pm – “Books, Baseball, and Breweries” Book Signing at Newport Craft Brewing & Distilling Company
- 7 pm to 10 pm – Kristin Hersh – Book Signing & Performance at Charter Books
- 8 pm – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
- @ The Deck – Felix Brown Duo at 8 pm
- Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
- Dockside – Spiffy Entertainment at 9 pm
- Gulf Stream Bar & Grille –Live music from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center ( Virtual)– Searching For Mr. Rugoff, Never Gonna Snow Again
- Landing – Jake Kulak Band at 4:30 pm, Straight Outta Rehab at 8 pm
- Narragansett Cafe – Steve Smith & The Nakes from 9 pm to 12:30 am
- Newport Blues Cafe – Chopville at 9 pm
- Newport Playhouse – Cabaret Comedy Club presents Stephanie Peters at 6:30 pm
- O’brien’s Pub – John Erikson at 4:30 pm
- One Pelham East – Ryan McHugh at 8 pm, Live DJ at 11:30 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled, check back for updates.
Saturday, September 4
Reggae In The Park: Ky-Mani Marley, Julian Marley, Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Squad, and more to perform at Bold Point Park
Things To Do
- 2021 IYRS Classic Yacht Regatta
- 9 am to 1 pm – Aquidneck Growers Market at Pell Elementary School
- 10 am to 4 pm – Maker’s Market at St. John’s Lodge
- 10:45 am – Coastal Queen Lighthouse and Mimosa Cruise
- 12 pm & 12:30 pm – Newport Neighborhood Food Tour with Rhode Island Red Food Tours
- 4 pm – Newport Polo hosts USA vs. England
- 5 pm to 8 pm – Jellyfish Night at Beavertail Lighthouse & Museum
- 7 pm & 9 pm – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
- Buskers – Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
- Dockside – Chopville and Never In Vegas at 9 pm
- Greenvale Vineyards – Dick Lupino’s Jazz Trio with Tish Adams from 1 pm to 4 pm
- Gulf Stream Bar & Grille –Live music from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center ( Virtual)– Searching For Mr. Rugoff, Never Gonna Snow Again
- King Park – Irish Folk Music Concert & Celli from 3 pm to 6 pm
- Landing – Nick Sproviero at 1 pm, Jim Devlin at 4:30 pm, Dave Alves Band at 8 pm
- Narragansett Cafe – Gullet from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe – Never In Vegas at 9 pm
- Nomi Park – Mel at 7 pm
- One Pelham East – Adam Go at 8 pm, Live DJ at 11:30 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
- Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled, check back for updates.
Sunday, September 5
Things To Do
- 2021 IYRS Classic Yacht Regatta
- 8 am to 10 am – Cars & Coffee at Fort Adams State Park
- 10:15 am – IYRS Newport Classic Yacht Parade
- 10:45 am – Coastal Queen Lighthouse and Mimosa Cruise
- 12 pm – Newport Neighborhood Food Tour with Rhode Island Red Food Tours
- 1 pm to 8 pm – Brave Noise Beer Release Party at Newport Craft Brewing
- 6 pm to 9 pm – Newport Classic Yacht Regatta Awards Ceremony & Cocktail Party
Live Music & Entertainment
- Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira from at 12:30 pm
- Gulf Stream Bar & Grille – Live music from 5 pm to 8 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center ( Virtual)– Searching For Mr. Rugoff, Never Gonna Snow Again
- Landing – Sean Rivers at 4:30 pm pm
- Narragansett Cafe – Cee Cee & The Riders from 4 pm to 7 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe – The Complaints at 9 pm
- Newport Playhouse – Murder at Howard Johnson’s at 11 am
- One Pelham East – Ryan McHugh at 9 pm
- The Firehouse Theater – Chase Ceglie Quartet hosts jazz night at 5:30 pm
City & GovernmentNothing scheduled, check back for updates.
Monday, September 6
Melissa Etheridge returning to Indian Ranch on September 6
Things To Do
- 10:45 am – Coastal Queen Narrated Mimosa Cruise
- 11 am – Rogues and Scoundrels Walking Tour
- 3 pm to 6:30 pm – Jamestown Farmers Market at Jamestown Recreation Center
Live Music & Entertainment
- Fastnet: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center ( Virtual)– Searching For Mr. Rugoff, Never Gonna Snow Again
- One Pelham East – Bruce Jacques from 10 pm to 1 am
City & GovernmentNothing scheduled, check back for updates.
