Friday, September 3

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

@ The Deck – Felix Brown Duo at 8 pm

Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm

Dockside – Spiffy Entertainment at 9 pm

Gulf Stream Bar & Grille –Live music from 7 pm to 10 pm

Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm

JPT Film & Event Center ( Virtual)– Searching For Mr. Rugoff, Never Gonna Snow Again

Landing – Jake Kulak Band at 4:30 pm, Straight Outta Rehab at 8 pm

Narragansett Cafe – Steve Smith & The Nakes from 9 pm to 12:30 am

Newport Blues Cafe – Chopville at 9 pm

Newport Playhouse – Cabaret Comedy Club presents Stephanie Peters at 6:30 pm

O’brien’s Pub – John Erikson at 4:30 pm

One Pelham East – Ryan McHugh at 8 pm, Live DJ at 11:30 pm

The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm

Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

City & Government

Nothing scheduled, check back for updates.

Saturday, September 4

Reggae In The Park: Ky-Mani Marley, Julian Marley, Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Squad, and more to perform at Bold Point Park

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Buskers – Brian Twohey at 9 pm

Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm

Dockside – Chopville and Never In Vegas at 9 pm

Greenvale Vineyards – Dick Lupino’s Jazz Trio with Tish Adams from 1 pm to 4 pm

Gulf Stream Bar & Grille –Live music from 7 pm to 10 pm

Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm

JPT Film & Event Center ( Virtual)– Searching For Mr. Rugoff, Never Gonna Snow Again

King Park – Irish Folk Music Concert & Celli from 3 pm to 6 pm

Landing – Nick Sproviero at 1 pm, Jim Devlin at 4:30 pm, Dave Alves Band at 8 pm

Narragansett Cafe – Gullet from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Newport Blues Cafe – Never In Vegas at 9 pm

Nomi Park – Mel at 7 pm

One Pelham East – Adam Go at 8 pm, Live DJ at 11:30 pm

The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm

Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

City & Government

Nothing scheduled, check back for updates.

Sunday, September 5

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira from at 12:30 pm

Gulf Stream Bar & Grille – Live music from 5 pm to 8 pm

JPT Film & Event Center ( Virtual)– Searching For Mr. Rugoff, Never Gonna Snow Again

Landing – Sean Rivers at 4:30 pm pm

Narragansett Cafe – Cee Cee & The Riders from 4 pm to 7 pm

Newport Blues Cafe – The Complaints at 9 pm

Newport Playhouse – Murder at Howard Johnson’s at 11 am

One Pelham East – Ryan McHugh at 9 pm

The Firehouse Theater – Chase Ceglie Quartet hosts jazz night at 5:30 pm

City & GovernmentNothing scheduled, check back for updates.

Monday, September 6

Melissa Etheridge returning to Indian Ranch on September 6

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Fastnet: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm

JPT Film & Event Center ( Virtual)– Searching For Mr. Rugoff, Never Gonna Snow Again

One Pelham East – Bruce Jacques from 10 pm to 1 am

City & GovernmentNothing scheduled, check back for updates.

