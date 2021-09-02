RI State Council on the Arts (RISCA) this week announced that it is accepting applications for artists for 2022 exhibitions at the Block Island Airport Gallery and GREEN SPACE Gallery at Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport.

The galleries are a partnership with the RI Airport Corporation (RIAC), and the entry deadline is Sunday, Oct. 10, at 11:59 p.m.

According to RISCA, “the call for artists will consider artists who work in all media and applicants must be Rhode Island residents. No students, please”.

The GREEN SPACE Gallery includes several large walls and open spaces that are suitable for large-scale works. The gallery selects nine artists to exhibit in three group shows per year. The Block Island Airport Gallery is best suited for smaller-scale works and hosts single-artist exhibitions, four times per year.

T.F. Green Airport Gallery, work by Hayley Morris and Ben Wohlberg.



“This important partnership with RIAC continues to promote outstanding work by artists living and working in Rhode Island,” said Randall Rosenbaum, Executive Director of RISCA in a statement. “These spaces present art to an ever-changing audience of local, national and international travelers. GREEN SPACE and the Block Island Airport Gallery show off to visitors and residents our thriving and diverse arts community.”

The selection of artists will be by a review panel, which will include practicing artists, arts professionals and community members. Artists included in the 2022 exhibitions will receive a $300 stipend for participating in the program. Artists who have exhibited previously at one of the galleries are ineligible for new consideration for a period of two years. RISCA encourages artists who have applied in the past and have not been selected to apply again.

If selected, artists agree to suitably frame, wire or otherwise prepare their artwork for display at their own expense. Artwork is hung at gallery coordinator’s discretion, and gallery coordinator reserves the right of final selection of artwork and approval of installation. Artwork is not insured by the galleries during exhibition; artists are encouraged to carry their own insurance. Artwork may be listed for sale if desired, and any sales are direct without commission to the galleries.

To apply, follow these links:

TF Green Greenspace Gallery: https://forms.gle/SdFoTKX9fJEELUDs8

Block Island Airport Gallery: https://forms.gle/R7dSmXyidSMaupip8

Read more: https://risca.online/resources/airport-galleries/

Rhode Island State Council on the Arts (RISCA) is a state agency supported by appropriations from the Rhode Island General Assembly and grants from the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency. RISCA provides grants, technical assistance and staff support to arts organizations and artists, schools, community centers, social service organizations and local governments to bring the arts into the lives of Rhode Islanders.

Rhode Island Airport Corporation (RIAC) operates Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport and the five general aviation airports in Rhode Island. A long-time supporter of public art in Rhode Island, the Rhode Island Airport Corporation has worked with RISCA several public art commissions for T. F. Green and Block Island airports.

