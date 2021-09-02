Rhode Island Music Hall of Fame Member, Mark Cutler and award-winning singer,songwriter, Rachel Sumner will co-headline the 3rd annual River Bend East Songwriters Festival happening Saturday, September 11 from 12-5 pm. A variety of songwriters will perform along the banks of the beautiful Blackstone River on the grounds of historic Slater Mill, 67 Roosevelt Avenue, Pawtucket, Rhode Island. The National Park Service will provide free tours of the museum and family friendly activities. Plus, a public art event, courtesy of En Plein Air, will be performed live in front of the festival audience.

Several songwriters from Rhode Island and nearby Connecticut and Massachusetts will perform including:

Mark Cutler

Rachel Sumner

J. Michael Graham

Kala Farnham

Kevin Williams

Allison Rose

Mark Cutler, Rhode Island Music Hall of Fame member and leader of The Schemers, Men of Great Courage and founder of The Same Thing Project co-headlines this year’s festival. Cutler has toured throughout the U.S. with his former band The Raindogs supporting Warren Zevon, Don Henley, and Bob Dylan among others!

Rachel Sumner shares co-headlining responsibilities at this year’s event. Over the last decade, Sumner has gone from California to Boston; from classical flute to acoustic guitar; and now from bluegrass band to solo singer-songwriter. Following two albums with Twisted Pine and two solo EPs, Rachel has spent the pandemic recording her first full-length album of original songs!

Singer-songwriter and Pawtucket resident, J. Michael Graham returns to curate and perform. Graham has shared the stage with a wide range of artists including The Samples, Dresden Dolls, James Montgomery, Vance Gilbert, The Sea The Sea, and Catie Curtis.

J. Michael Graham plays the River Bend East Festival

Festival favorite, Kala Farnham returns to River Bend East after a two-year absence. Farnham has performed at listening rooms across the country, garnering numerous awards and media attention, including The Rose Garden Performing Songwriter Contest 2019 winner, 2020 Falcon Ridge Folk Festival Grassy Hill Emerging Artist, and Great American Song Contest Finalist!

The opening set this year will be provided by Rhode Island Songwriters Association featured artist, Allison Rose. Rose is a Rhode Island native singer-songwriter who is turning heads with her pure voice, heartfelt lyrics, and a solid serving of humor and sass. Be sure to check out her debut EP, Hope.

Slater Mill will provide free tours of the museum and family friendly activities. Plus, a public art event, courtesy of En Plein Air, will be performed live in front of the festival audience! Plenty of free parking is available on site. Mark the date and stay tuned for announcements, more activities, and updates!

Special thanks to our sponsors:

Auburn Recording Studios

Blackstone Valley Tourism Council

National Park Service

Pawtucket Arts Festival

Rhode Island Songwriters Association

