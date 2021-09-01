via O’Neill Hayes Funeral Home

Jennifer Anne Quinn, 48, of Newport, passed away on August 29th, 2021, after a brief illness. She was the daughter of A. James Quinn, Jr. and Teresa (Burns) Quinn.

Jennifer attended school in Middletown and graduated from MHS in 1991. She married her high school sweetheart, Charles P. Schuster of Middletown shortly afterwards. Together they raised their four beloved children, Devin 23, Kaylin 21, Preston 17, and Madeline 15, while running their home-based Reflections Preschool from their Carey St home for over 20 years. Hundreds of children and families benefited from the loving attention and guidance that they showered on their “babies.” They could frequently be seen throughout the town on field trips visiting the Fire Department, local attractions, and the beach.

Jennifer loved life and her family. She was an energetic and vibrant person who loved family trips to Disney World, vegetarian foods, and dancing. Her beautiful smile and deep laugh lit up each room she entered, and she would frequently laugh uncontrollably at comments and moments she found funny.

Above all things she was proudest of her children and was a fierce advocate for them and their needs. She stood by each of them through thick and thin and was unwavering in her support for them, always putting them before herself. She was 100% a mama bear. Her idea of a perfect night was cuddling under a blanket with her kids watching a movie at home.

Jennifer is survived by her children, her mother and father, her sister, Eileen of Newport, her brother, Kevin of North Kingstown and her brother, James of Middletown, as well as a large extended family that loved her dearly.

She was predeceased by her twin brother Albert J. Quinn III, and her maternal and paternal grandparents, including her Nana Quinn with whom she was very close.

Visiting hours will be held on Friday September 3, 2021, from 4:00-7:00pm at the O’Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring St., Newport. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on September 4, 2021, at 10:00am at St. Mary’s Church, Spring St., Newport. Burial will follow at St. Columba Cemetery, 465 Browns Ln., Middletown.

In lieu of flowers, donation in Jennifer’s memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, www.stjude.org/donate

