Lucas O’Reilly, a Newport resident, performed during the blind auditions on The Voice on Monday night.

Unfortunately, no judges chairs turned during his performance of James Taylor’s “Carolina in My Mind”.

O’Reilly will join What’s Up Newp for a live virtual video conversation on Wednesday at 5 pm to discuss his journey and his experience on the show.

