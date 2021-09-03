Enjoy an artful early fall evening with September Newport Gallery Night on Thursday, September 9th, 2021 from 5:00 – 8:00 pm.

For the continuation of the 2021 season, Newport Gallery Night will be hosting September Newport Gallery Night featuring DeBlois Gallery and Beach Studios.

DeBlois Gallery will be featuring their latest show: “Nurtured By Nature” a show that features the work of 4 wonderfully accomplished artists whose work is infused with a joy and love of nature.

Beach Studio will be presenting a curated selection of current work including encaustics, painting, pastels, printmaking, and mixed media. For more information about Newport Gallery Night and the Newport Gallery Organization, visit http://www.newportgalleries.org.

