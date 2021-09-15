The Newport County Youth Chorus has announced that it is welcoming singers to join them for in-person programs this fall.

It is free to participate and no audition or previous experience is necessary — just a love of singing! NCYC celebrates everyone’s unique voice and how it contributes and strengthens their community of voices. Participants learn music in a variety of styles and genres as well as develop their vocal technique and musical skills. Rehearsals are fun, encouraging and joyful! 

The Middle School Ensemble (treble/unchanged voices in grades 5 – 8) meets on Wednesdays from 3:15 – 4:45 pm at Calvary United Methodist Church (200 Turner Road, Middletown) or Thursdays from 3:15 – 4:45 pm at the Martin Luther King Community Center (20 Dr. Marcus Wheatland Blvd, Newport). The Prep Chorus is offered to 2nd – 4th graders in 6-week sessions. The first session is called “This Pretty Planet.” Families choose the day and location that works best for them: Tuesdays from 3:15 –  4:15 pm at the MLK Center (20 Dr. Marcus Wheatland Blvd, Newport) or Wednesdays from 5:00 – 6:00 pm at Calvary United Methodist Church (200 Turner Road, Middletown). 

All NCYC programs begin the week of September 27. Rehearsals will begin outdoors. COVID protocols can be found at www.newportsings.org/covid. All are welcome!

If you or someone you know would like to join the group, reach out to newportcountyyouthchorus@gmail.com or sign up at www.newportsings.org/join. For more information about the chorus, visit www.newportsings.org

