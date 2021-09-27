The Newport Art Museum recently announced a call for submissions to mid-career and established U.S. artists for two-month-long artist residencies known as AiR/Newport. AiR/Newport is designed to encourage the creative, intellectual and personal growth of emerging and established visual artists and designers by giving them the time, space and solitude needed to create, apart from the daily demands of production and deadline.

Artists will reside in a private studio apartment located on the Museum’s campus and will have access to a dedicated, clean studio space within the Museum’s school building. There is a $40 application fee, and submissions are only accepted through Slideroom. The residencies are available for April 2022 and October 2022, and the deadline to apply is December 20, 2021.

More information on eligibility, honorariums and stipends, and a link to apply can be found at newportartmuseum.org/airnewport.

