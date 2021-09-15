The Jamestown Arts Center (JAC) is inviting artists to submit their work to the exhibition RAW: Reassessment and Wonder, opening March 18, 2022.

According to JAC, RAW asks artists to explore their own individual reassessments: the desire or need to authentically explore one’s psychological, physical, and environmental state, see a new perspective or shift forward.

Danielle Ogden, the exhibition curator, explains: “Since the onset of the pandemic, many of us have faced moments of uncertainty, unexpectedness, and flux. These experiences can be vulnerable, but can also spark joy, courage, and resilience. This exhibition is an opportunity to explore work by artists who have made radical shifts in their practice—from exploring entirely new challenges in materials and techniques, to confronting content around personal and cultural identity.”

The call to entries is open to all with a deadline for submissions by December 1, 2021. Original work in all media, including installation, performance, and outdoor sculpture is eligible, but must have been completed within the past two years. Artists who identify as BIPOC, as LGBTQIA+, who identify as having differences in ability or as part of the Disabled Community, and people of all social and economic backgrounds are encouraged to apply.

Ogden is an art, museum, and higher education professional. In addition to curator, she teaches Modern Art and the History, Theory and Practice of Museums at Fairfield University and serves as Adult Learning Specialist at the Aldrich Museum Contemporary Art Museum in Ridgefield, CT. Ogden adds: “New England is filled with such creative talent, I am looking forward to this call as an opportunity to discover emerging, mid-career, and established artists from a diverse range of disciplines, who work in the local and surrounding communities and I am delighted and honored to curate this exhibition at JAC.”

At a Glance:

WHO: Jamestown Arts Center

WHAT: Request for Qualifications for RAW: Reassessment and Wonder, an exhibition curated by Danielle Ogden

WHERE: Jamestown Arts Center in Jamestown, RI.

WHEN: Applications now open; deadline December 1, 2021. Exhibition open March – May, 2022

The Jamestown Arts Center is a multi-disciplinary visual and performing arts space that hosts art exhibits, theatre, dance and musical performances, film screenings, and educational programming including artist talks and hands-on art classes for all ages. The JAC opened in 2010 in a former boat repair shop redesigned by award winning architects Estes/Twombly. Since 2014, it’s won 5 of Rhode Island Monthly’s ‘Best of Rhode Island’ awards, including the Editor’s Pick for Outdoor Art in 2021.

Programming partners include: Heifetz International Music Institute, FirstWorks, RISCA, FabNewport, RISD, Manhattan Short Film Festival, SENE Film Festival, Spectrum Theatre, Providence Art and Design Film Festival, Island Moving Company, the Jamestown Schools, Social Enterprise Greenhouse, The Brown/Trinity Rep M.F.A. in Acting & Directing Program and many individual artists and local organizations. The Jamestown Arts Center has quickly become a leading arts and cultural hub for Rhode Island and beyond, where creativity, ideas, and innovation flourish. For more information visit: jamestownartcenter.org

