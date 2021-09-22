With Rhode Island’s primary election less than a year away, the field for the race for the Democratic nomination is taking shape with the announcement last week by General Treasurer Seth Magaziner that he is a candidate for governor. Magaziner joins us on Wednesday at 2 p.m. on a What’sUpNewp videocast.

The Democratic gubernatorial primary will be a spirited campaign. Besides Magaziner, Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea and Dr. Luis Daniel Munoz have announced their candidacies. Gov. Daniel McKee has also said he will run for reelection.

We’ll ask Magaziner how he hopes to improve the state’s economy, based on his belief the state needs to focus on improving education, innovation, and infrastructure. We’ll also ask the General Treasurer whether he’s satisfied with the state’s approach to controlling COVID, among other issues.

Most important, we’ll ask Magaziner what sets him apart from the opposition, and why he’s challenging McKee, who only took over the governor’s position earlier this year when former Gov. Raimondo joined the Biden administration.

Financially, Magaziner, according to second-quarter filings with the Board of Elections, has the most robust campaign account, with a fund balance $1,500,334 as of June 30; McKee, $716,596; Gorbea, $668,186; and Munoz, $1,261.

