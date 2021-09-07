Governor Dan McKee will host a bill signing ceremony at Middletown Town Hall at 10 am on Wednesday for legislation that would preclude the disability of a parent from serving as a basis for denial or restriction in matters involving a child’s welfare, foster care, family law, guardianship and adoption.
Joining Governor McKee will be Senator Lou DiPalma (D-Dist. 12, Middletown, Little Compton, Newport, Tiverton), the bill sponsor; Representative Terri Cortvriend (D-Dist. 72, Portsmouth Middletown), the bill sponsor; Grace Pires, President, National Federation of the Blind of Rhode Island; and Christopher Bove, National Federation of the Blind of Rhode Island.
The Latest From What's Up Newp
