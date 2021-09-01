The Annual Italian Heritage Festival Park is slated to take place in Touro Park in Newport on Saturday, October 2, 2021 from 11am to 4pm.
Included this year is a pop up COVID Vaccination Clinic sponsored by the RI Department of Health from 12pm to 3pm. This free event is open to the public and will feature live Italian music by “Calabria Bella”, Italian foods and beverages will be for sale as well as opportunities to learn more about our Italian heritage here in Newport.
The Festa Italian committee is currently looking for additional vendors and artisans to join the offerings for this event. Vendors need not be Italian or offer Italian goods but it would certainly be welcomed. Anyone interested in becoming a vendor should reach out to the Festival Organizers at 401-683-4378 or 401-849-7087 no later than Wednesday, September 8th.
