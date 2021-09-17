Courtesy of the International Tennis Hall Of Fame

The International Tennis Hall of Fame is set to host a big weekend of tennis September 17 – 18 when Davis Cup competition hits the historic grass courts.

Known as the “The World Cup of Tennis”, the international team tennis competition will see Team New Zealand will take on Team Korea in a first round matchup. Founded in 1900 by namesake and Hall of Famer Dwight Davis, over 130 nations are represented in 2021’s competition, which features first round matches taking place all over the world this weekend in a knock-out format. This weekend’s winners will move onto the next round, ultimately, with a world champion to be crowned and win the Davis Cup.



Generally Davis Cup events are held in the home of the host nation, which, in this case is New Zealand. Due to COVID-19 restrictions for international visitors in New Zealand, the host country for this tie, a neutral site was needed. The players were already in New York for the US Open, so when the team sought a neutral site in the region, the International Tennis Hall of Fame was a perfect fit, with the Kiwi team eager to host in such a unique spot.

“With Davis Cup, you would like to be playing at home, but as far as a neutral venue goes, this is as good as it gets. With the history at this club and these stunning courts, plus the museum here, it’s all very special,” said Marcus Daniell, a Team New Zealand player who captured a bronze Olympic medal this summer in Tokyo, with partner Michael Venus, also playing in Newport this weekend.

Korea’s contingency is highlighted by Soonwoo Kwon, currently the No. 83 ranked player in the world.

The New Zealand and Korean teams have been training in Newport all week and took part in the Official Draw Ceremony on Thursday to set their matches. Following the draw, the players explored tennis history in the museum at the International Tennis Hall of Fame.

“I’ve never been to a club as beautiful as this one. We’ve been welcomed so kindly by everyone here in Newport,” commented, Team New Zealand player Finn Reynolds.

Ahead of the 2021 Davis Cup World Group 1 tie between New Zealand and Korea at the International Tennis Hall of Fame in Newport, RI on Thursday September 16, 2021.





This weekend’s matches are open to the public. Tickets are available now on www.tennisfame.com/daviscup or via phone at 401-849-6053. Matches will be played on Friday, September 17 (starting at 12 pm, two matches to be played) and Saturday, September 18 (starting at 10:30 am, three matches to be played). Seating will be general admission. Tickets are $30 per day, which includes access to watch tennis and to visit the Museum at the International Tennis Hall of Fame.

