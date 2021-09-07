(Providence, RI.) Collegium Ancora will be presenting their 4th annual “Collegium Cabaret” on Friday, 09/24/21, at 6pm. The performance is given in the Pavilion at Grace on Westminster St. This year the theme is “To Life and Love” and will feature songs from the Broadway stage and the Great American Songbook, as well as contemporary cabaret songs. Wine and cheese will be served at 6:00 pm along with a Silent Auction, and the show begins at 7:00pm.
Collegium Ancora bills itself as “a professional chamber choir for the Ocean State”. This cabaret serves to announce our season and provides a chance for our chamber choir singers to showcase their solo voices.
Proceeds from the evening support the ensemble’s expanding programming. Since its debut in 2016, Collegium Ancora has already collaborated with groups as diverse as the Providence Children’s Museum, RI Pride, Newport Film Festival, Community Preparatory Academy, PVDFest/FirstWorks, and the Newport Music Festival. Details for the 2021-2022 season will be unveiled at the cabaret.
Cabaret tickets are $30 each; or $50 for 2 (savings of $10); or a table of 8 for $200 (savings of $40). They may be reserved by emailing our director Vince Edwards at VEdwards@gracechurchprovidence.org, or purchased at the door.
