Clean Ocean Access (COA) today announced that it heads back to the beach for fall cleanups this weekend.

Throughout Fall 2021, there are four opportunities to help COA keep our beaches and coastal communities litter free. COA invites all to be a part of this effort starting this Saturday, September 18th on International Coastal Cleanup Day.

International Coastal Cleanup Day (ICCD) is the world’s largest international effort to collect litter from local waterways, beaches, and the ocean. Last year, Rhode Islanders removed 4,000 pounds of trash from the coast during this event. Across Rhode Island and around the world, the ICCD offers an opportunity for everyone to make a positive difference in their environment. COA is partnering with Save the Bay for this cleanup, as they lead all of RI’s ICCD efforts. Together, we are mobilizing the local community at Easton’s Beach on this year’s ICCD as part of an ongoing commitment to making positive impacts in our coastal communities every day of the year.

As one of the COA volunteers shared following a cleanup this August, “Cleaning up feels good, allows you to form connections, and gives back to this great state!”

Refer to the schedule below to find a cleanup near you and do your part to keep the Ocean State free of marine debris this fall.

Fall Cleanup Schedule

September 18: 12-2pm at Easton’s Beach in Newport, RI

October 2: 12-2pm at Gull Cove in Portsmouth, RI

November 6: 12-2pm at Taylor’s Lane in Little Compton, RI

December 4: 12-2pm at Hull Cove in Jamestown, RI

Sign up for all cleanups online at www.cleanoceanaccess.org.

